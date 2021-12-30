ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Park So Dam, Song Sae Byuk, Han Hyun Min, And More Are Firm On What They Want In “Special Delivery” Posters

By S. Cho
Soompi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming crime action film “Special Delivery” has released exciting new character posters!. “Special Delivery” stars Park So Dam as Jang Eun Ha, a talented driver who has a 100 percent success rate when it comes to making special deliveries. The tough and daring Eun Ha will deliver anything speedily and securely...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Seo Ye Ji Renews Contract With Her Agency

Seo Ye Ji has decided to stay with her current agency GOLDMEDALIST!. On December 30, news outlet Star News reported that the actress recently renewed her contract with GOLDMEDALIST. In response to the news, a source from the agency confirmed, “We renewed our contract with Seo Ye Ji.”. Having...
WORLD
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han Accidentally Overhears Cho Yi Hyun And Chu Young Woo’s Conversation In “School 2021”

KBS has released new stills of “School 2021” ahead of tonight’s episode!. “School 2021,” the long-awaited eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Park Min Young Leaves Namoo Actors After 4 Years

Park Min Young has parted ways with her agency of four years. On December 29, industry representatives reported that the actress has left Namoo Actors. In response to the reports, Namoo Actors confirmed, “Our exclusive contract with Park Min Young has recently expired. We have decided not to renew the contract.” Now that Park Min Young is a free agent, attention is on what move she’ll make next.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Je Hoon And Goo Kyo Hwan Confirmed To Star In New Film Together

Lee Je Hoon and Goo Kyo Hwan will be starring in the upcoming film “Escape” (literal title) together!. “Escape” tells the story of the other side of the barbed-wire fence at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and depicts the fierce escape and pursuit of North Korean soldier Gyu Nam, who dreams of living a life with a future, and security team officer Hyun Sang, who must stop him. The film is helmed by Lee Jong Pil of “Samjin Company English Class” and “The Sound of a Flower.”
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yeon Woo Jin
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han And Cho Yi Hyun Are On Awkward Terms In “School 2021”

KBS 2TV Wednesday-Thursday drama “School 2021” unveiled new stills of WEi’s Kim Yo Han and Cho Yi Hyun!. “School 2021,” the long-awaited eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.
WORLD
Soompi

Jun So Min, Song Yoon Ah, And More Play Dangerous Games In “Show Window: The Queen’s House”

Get ready for a tense war of nerves in “Show Window: The Queen’s House”!. The Channel A drama is about a woman who supports another woman’s affair- without knowing that the affair is with her own husband. Song Yoon Ah stars as Han Sun Joo, the queen of her picture-perfect family, while Lee Sung Jae plays Shin Myung Seob, her seemingly devoted husband. Jun So Min stars in the drama as Yoon Mi Ra, who befriends Han Sun Joo while secretly carrying on an affair with her husband behind her back.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dam#Sae#Baek Kang Industries
Soompi

2PM’s Taecyeon Talks About His First Historical Drama “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy,” Roles He Wants To Try Next, And More

Following the finale of “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy,” 2PM’s Taecyeon took time for an interview to express his thoughts. tvN’s “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a secret royal inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them and uncover corruption) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon stars as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness who winds up joining forces with him to investigate and battle corruption.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Jung In Sun Isn’t Pleased To See Lee Jun Young Get Close To Kang Ji Young In “Let Me Be Your Knight”

Jealousy is brewing in SBS’s “Let Me Be Your Knight”!. The romance drama is about a popular idol band named LUNA and a travel guide named In Yoon Joo (Jung In Sun) who pretends to be their doctor and moves into their dorm to treat a sleepwalking member. U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young stars as LUNA’s leader, vocalist, and producer Yoon Tae In; NU’EST’s JR plays bassist Lee Shin; AB6IX‘s Kim Dong Hyun plays keyboardist Woo Ga On; Yoon Ji Sung plays drummer Kim Yoo Chan; and Jang Dong Joo plays guitarist Seo Woo Yeon.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung Flaunt Their Cute Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “Melancholia”

TvN has released a making-of video of Episodes 13 and 14 of “Melancholia”!. Set in a private school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” is a drama about a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo (played by Im Soo Jung) and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo (played by Lee Do Hyun), who ultimately wind up changing each other’s lives forever.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Soompi

Watch: Lee Seo Jin Struggles To Set Up A Medical Clinic With The Help Of Ra Mi Ran, Cha Chung Hwa, Kim Kwang Gyu, And More

TVING’s upcoming drama “Internal Medicine Director Park” (literal translation) has released its main teaser!. “Internal Medicine Director Park” is a medical comedy drama about the “funny and sad” life of a doctor. Lee Seo Jin stars as Director Park, who dreamed of becoming a doctor but now agonizes between the art of medicine and his business skills in a clinic with barely any patients.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: SM’s New Project Girl Group GOT the beat Unveils Stage Video For “Step Back”

SM Entertainment’s new project girl group GOT the beat made their thrilling stage debut at SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @ KWANGYA on January 1. GOT the beat is the first unit in SM Entertainment’s Girls on Top (GOT) project, where female SM Entertainment artists join forces in different sub-units. It is similar to SuperM in that artists from different groups come together in a project group, but unlike SuperM, there will be a rotational lineup.
MUSIC
Soompi

WEi’s Kim Yo Han And Cho Yi Hyun Glow With Happiness During Their First Date In “School 2021”

Get ready for some sweet moments between WEi’s Kim Yo Han and Cho Yi Hyun in “School 2021”!. “School 2021,” the long-awaited eighth installment of KBS’s popular “School” drama series, tells the story of high school students struggling with an uncertain future and choosing to follow their dreams instead of just preparing for college entrance exams.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

First Poster and Character Stills of Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun in Female Besties Drama Thirty Nine

The look into 2022 K-dramas is starting in earnest now as all the promos are for dramas premiering in the new year. jTBC will be hoping for less or no controversy for its next Wed-Thurs drama Thirty Nine, taking over for Artificial City in early February. Starring Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Ji Hyun, it tells the story of three best female friends who each have their own distinct background, personality, and life choices but nevertheless got each other’s backs. It’s a pretty bland premise and the color will be in the story details and the acting. Joining the ladies as their male leads are Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng, and Lee Tae Hwan and I’m not sure yet who is each lady’s love interest if any. The drama comes from the screenwriter of Encounter (Boyfriend), Entertainer, and Pretty Boy (Bel Ami), which I liked to varying degrees but didn’t find super problematic anything about the script. The first poster above is gorgeous with such pretty back lighting and the character stills give off the vibe that Jeon Mi Do is warm, Son Ye Jin in control, and Kim Ji Hyun rather naive.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy