Wizards' Davis Bertans: Questionable Thursday

The Wizards didn't re-sign Schakel after his 10-day contract expired Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Entering Monday's game versus the Hornets, Washington still has eight players in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but Schakel didn't do enough during his week-and-a-half-long stint with the club to stick around with the depth-challenged Wizards. He played 14 minutes across two appearances with Washington, scoring zero points while shooting 0-for-6 from the field.
Comments / 0