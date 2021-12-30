ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards' Davis Bertans: Questionable Thursday

Bertans is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers due to a...

Washington Wizards: Evidence continues to mount against the Wizards

Evidence continues to mount that the Washington Wizards are a bad team. Through the first few weeks of the season, the Washington Wizards found themselves at 10-3 and near the top of the Eastern Conference standings. It appeared that while perhaps the Wizards were not a true championship contender, that they at the very least had a good chance of making the postseason.
Wizards' Jordan Schakel: Parts ways with Wizards

The Wizards didn't re-sign Schakel after his 10-day contract expired Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Entering Monday's game versus the Hornets, Washington still has eight players in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but Schakel didn't do enough during his week-and-a-half-long stint with the club to stick around with the depth-challenged Wizards. He played 14 minutes across two appearances with Washington, scoring zero points while shooting 0-for-6 from the field.
Deni Avdija
Josh Robbins
Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
This Knicks-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In New York

We are now heading towards the year 2022 and Ben Simmons is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. All offseason long, the main trade discussions were centered around Simmons and the Sixers, yet here we are just a month within the NBA trade deadline still talking about this nonsense!
NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
