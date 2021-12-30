ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant bulldog needing C-section abandoned in baby pool behind Richmond school

By Tyler Thrasher, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Note: Story contains graphic details.

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – A pregnant bulldog was abandoned in a baby pool beside a dumpster behind an elementary school Wednesday, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

The pregnant dog was found at 5:30 p.m. behind Norrell Elementary School in Richmond, Virginia.

According to RACC, bulldogs’ anatomy requires them to have C-sections since they cannot typically reproduce on their own.

“Whoever owned this dog knew she was pregnant, hence the baby pool, and abandoned her when she needed help the most,” the organization said on Facebook .

Photo: Richmond Animal Care and Control

The dog was transported to Virginia Veterinary Centers and was confirmed to have multiple dead puppies inside of her.

As of Thursday morning, RACC said the dog had been put through surgery to remove the puppies and she is now spayed.

She has pneumonia and RACC is hoping for her survival.

VCU Health postponing non-urgent procedures due to COVID surge

The Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients while struggling with a blood donation shortage. In order to relieve some of the pressures on the health system, certain non-urgent procedures are going to be delayed.
