ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Albion Online recaps its huge 2021, mobile launch, and massive population spike

By Eliot Lefebvre
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt also finally got its mobile launch out the door this past summer, which prompted a serious population surge during the...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
massivelyop.com

Toram Online jumps from mobile to Steam

If you’ve scouted around for MMORPGs on mobile devices, chances are you’ve at least seen Toram Online pop up once or twice. This fantasy MMO has been feeding players’ cravings for on-the-go adventures since 2015. Now, however, the free-to-play title’s gone full cross-platform with a debut on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Crystal Spiders Are Now Spawning in the World With Albion Online's Newest Balance Update

Albion Online got some changes via the latest post-Lands Awakened update, and this one continues tweaking the new features to improve the overall balance. One of the featured new systems in that large update was mob upgrades. The mobs would level and change, which would alter the potential encounters along with your own growth. One of the changes in this week’s update is directly related to this, as now Crystal Spiders will spawn in the open world. Letting them now spawn directly was done since their appearance was previously only set to happen with mobs getting upgraded, but for this specific spawn type, it wasn't happening often enough. This led to less Might gain available than intended. So be careful out there, because there will not only be spiders spawning into the world, there will be more of them out there overall to take down.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Albion Online buffs Fame farming until the end of December

As the year draws to a close and the chill winter air settles over the land, the Mists of Albion are rising again! From 10:00 UTC on December 23, until 10:00 UTC on December 30, yall players will enjoy a 25% Fame buff. Think of it as Sandbox's gift to you! It must be noted that the buff does not apply to Fame earned via PvP kills and Tomes of Insight, and does not boost the rate at which Challenge Points are earned.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Survival sandbox Fractured Veil offers a roundup of 2021 development updates

It’s been an incredibly busy year for Fractured Veil, the self-described “open-world online survival game” set in a zombie infested version of Hawaii, and if you haven’t been following along with the game’s Kickstarter updates, then developer Paddle Creek Games has put together a handy-dandy end-of-year development roundup to flip through.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Albion Online#Pvp Mmo
massivelyop.com

Neowiz will transfer service and development of Bless Unleashed PC over to Valofe on January 26

It appears that publisher and developer Neowiz is going to be passing the Bless Unleashed PC torch. The studio announced on the game’s Steam page that transfer of the game’s service would be handed over to Valofe starting on Wednesday, January 26th. Steam players won’t see too much change once the game changes hands, but the official site will wipe its membership data on January 24th, and customer support on the official website will end on the same date. Furthermore, the game’s official Twitter account has already changed its name.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Fight or Kite: Was 2021 the death of large-scale group PvP MMOs?

Here we are on the cusp of the end to another year: 2021 is almost completely in the rear-view mirror. As I look back on the year, I can’t help but think about the great many PvP games I’ve played and discussed with you all. They have all been multiplayer, no doubt, and arguably massive as well. However, they have not all been RPGs – at least not in the strictest sense.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Massively OP’s 2021 Awards: Most Anticipated MMO

Welcome back to Massively Overpowered’s formal end-of-the-year awards!. Today’s award is for the Most Anticipated MMO, which was awarded jointly to New World and Crimson Desert last year. As has been the case for the last few years, this award has become frustrating since many of the games and expansions we’re picking from here haven’t changed much as we’re still waiting on them. But last year was a bit different, and maybe this year will be too. Don’t forget to cast your own vote in the just-for-fun reader poll at the very end!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
massivelyop.com

Wild Terra 2 is working on new pets, a quest board, and a continent expansion

So here’s the thing about having a small team developing an MMO: It can really make small events lead to production functionally stopping for a bit. Case in point, as the latest development dispatch from Wild Terra 2 explains, sickness took out several members of the game’s development team over December, which meant that the development was functionally stalled for most of the month as people recovered from being ill. That means no substantive updates, but it also means that at least the team members got to take time to feel better, so that’s something to be happy about.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Do server merges make you worried or happy for an MMO?

All right, let’s start with what seems to be a pretty clear statement: The easier it is for people to play together and not have to deal with arcane nonsense about figuring out what server everyone is on to see if you even can play together in an MMO, the better. Some games make this easy, some don’t. But a lot of games still have individual servers, and therein lies the dreaded server merge, where existing servers are mashed together to form one bigger server. This is a good thing, as it means more people can play together!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

SWG Legends rogue server added 15K new players in 2021, plans Bespin apartments for early 2022

So here’s something I’ve never seen an MMO dev do before: The player-led Star Wars Galaxies rogue server known as SWG Legends just released player data for every single event it ran all year, complete with graphs so you can see what players cared to attend and didn’t. The biggest events? The recent anniversary of the original SWG’s sunset, the haunted maze chunk of Halloween, the Wampa Rampage events, and two summer events: the Cloud City ceasefire and the second part of Execute Order 66. Something tells me we’ll be seeing more of these types of events (and their rewards) in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

KingsIsle confirms new Pirate101 content for 2022 is in the works, looks back at 2021 design goals for Wizard101

Before launching into this story, let’s put out a quick review. At the beginning of this year, players of Pirate101 started up a “flood the servers” community initiative in order to beseech developer KingsIsle to keep the game updated on a more regular basis. Following a Gamigo buyout shortly afterward, there were early rumblings that Pirate101 might see new content after all. Fast-forward to July, when the MMO got its first new injection of content after some time in maintenance mode, but things have otherwise been quiet save for an investor report’s promise that Pirate101 would make its way to European players.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

MMO Year in Review: Bless redux (August 2021)

The Bless franchise had yet another go at the western gaming market this month as Neowiz and Round8 formally launched Bless Unleashed for PC players on Steam, where it actually performed pretty well, particularly for a port of a console game based on a flopped MMORPG. We also got a look at some of Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons elites as the game celebrated 16M users, plus New World saw another delay and we gave Elyon a spin.
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

The Albion Online Team Looks Back on a Year of Change and Growth in 2021

It's been a very big year for Albion Online, with everything from the game launching on mobile, to the very major changes brought about by both the Call to Arms and Lands Awakened updates. The team is looking back on 2021 and the impact those changes had on a game marking its fourth anniversary with its biggest year yet.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Star Citizen fans call out several promised features that were cut from alpha 3.16

While the recently released alpha 3.16 of Star Citizen has its fair share of things to do, fans of the game are calling attention to the fact that many more features were originally planned. A post on the game’s subreddit highlighting the disparity is currently making its way across the community, pointing out that of the 18 items that were originally slated to arrive in alpha 3.16, only three made the final build, with another two slated for alpha 3.16.1.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Pantheon’s dev roundtable goes into the ‘art of combat’

If the meat-and-potatoes of MMO combat is what brings you the joy in gaming, then you’re going to want to dine on an hour of Pantheon devs talking about how fighting systems will work in this upcoming title. Creative Director Chris Perkins and Associate Game Designer Adam Mostel spent...
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Bless Unleashed’s content roadmap will be impacted by its sudden publisher change

Yesterday, we covered the distressing news that Neowiz and Round8Studio have apparently begun disentangling themselves from Bless Unleashed’s PC version, turning that version of Bless over to publisher Valofe, which is well-known for its stewardship of declining overseas titles. While the company didn’t exactly say why it was sending off a game that only just launched this past summer, we surmised that the playerbase drop of 90% since August might have something to do with it.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Massively OP’s 2021 Awards: MMO Expansion of the Year

Welcome back to Massively Overpowered’s formal end-of-the-year awards!. Today’s award is for the MMO Expansion or Update of the Year, which was awarded to World of Warcraft’s Shadowlands last year. Every major update and expansion to an MMORPG was eligible for this award, as long as it launched in this calendar year. Don’t forget to cast your own vote in the just-for-fun reader poll at the very end!
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Camelot Unchained details new resource node features, terrain updates, and the Viking home island

The year is closing out for Camelot Unchained is closing out with the promise of progress on the RvR sandbox. The month of December’s regular dev update and Top Ten-ish post offers a rundown of updates made recently, specifically with regards to combat animations, resource node design, stat and trait adjustments, and the inclusion of falloff damage for archers among other updates.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy