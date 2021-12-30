Albion Online recaps its huge 2021, mobile launch, and massive population spike

Albion Online got some changes via the latest post-Lands Awakened update, and this one continues tweaking the new features to improve the overall balance. One of the featured new systems in that large update was mob upgrades. The mobs would level and change, which would alter the potential encounters along with your own growth. One of the changes in this week’s update is directly related to this, as now Crystal Spiders will spawn in the open world. Letting them now spawn directly was done since their appearance was previously only set to happen with mobs getting upgraded, but for this specific spawn type, it wasn't happening often enough. This led to less Might gain available than intended. So be careful out there, because there will not only be spiders spawning into the world, there will be more of them out there overall to take down.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO