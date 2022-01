DES MOINES, Iowa — The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but it is also known for being the deadliest season when it comes to impaired driving. Iowa law enforcement agencies across the state are partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this holiday season to remove impaired drivers from the roads and help save lives. From Dec. 17 to Jan. 1, motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO