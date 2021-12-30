Daily statistical milestones: Dwight Howard moves past Bob Lanier and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Mike Conley No. 45 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 1,396 three-pointers. He’s now 18 away from Bradley Beal

Dwight Howard No. 57 in points now

Moved ahead of Bob Lanier with 19,249 points. He’s now 72 away from Stephen Curry

Al Horford No. 86 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Mychal Thompson with 1,075 blocks. He’s now 8 away from Hassan Whiteside

LeBron James No. 99 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Rick Mahorn with 1,008 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Kevin Durant

Russell Westbrook No. 99 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Randy Foye and Latrell Sprewell with 1,105 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Khris Middleton

Russell Westbrook No. 100 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Dan Roundfield with 7,252 rebounds. He’s now 9 away from Jermaine O’Neal

Joe Ingles No. 117 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Allen Iverson with 1,060 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Jeff Green

Taj Gibson No. 120 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Shane Battier and Kendrick Perkins with 907 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Sam Bowie

Rudy Gobert No. 133 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Josh Smith with 6,656 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Clyde Lovellette

Zach LaVine No. 151 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard with 940 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Anthony Peeler

Harrison Barnes No. 157 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Darrell Armstrong, George McCloud and Jose Manuel Calderon with 924 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Raymond Felton

Devin Booker No. 170 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Justin Holiday, Anthony Tolliver, Kawhi Leonard and Eric Piatkowski with 869 three-pointers. He’s now 5 away from Joe Harris and Wilson Chandler

Eric Bledsoe No. 171 in steals now

Moved ahead of John Drew with 1,006 steals. He’s now 1 away from Avery Johnson

Mike Conley No. 188 in points now

Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young with 13,672 points. He’s now 118 away from Bill Laimbeer

Al Horford No. 217 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bob Lanier and Lionel Hollins with 3,011 assists. He’s now 2 away from Gary Grant

Kristaps Porzingis No. 217 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Brad Miller, Tom Burleson and Greg Anderson with 593 blocks. He’s now tied with Ronny Turiaf, Cliff Levingston and Jerami Grant

Hassan Whiteside No. 245 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Cliff Robinson with 5,244 rebounds. He’s now tied with Greg Monroe

