DRINKWELL NEW YEAR'S EVE The beloved neighborhood bar welcomes guests back in person for New Year's Eve, with an intimate, lively celebration without the wild crowds or overly fussy logistics. The soirée kicks off at 3pm with delicious food and champagne and celebratory libations until after the clock strikes midnight in the new year. And then, DrinkWell will be open on New Year's Day, too, for the first time ever – with a special event supporting The Barman's Fund. Fri., Dec. 31, 3pm-closing Drink.Well, 207 E. 53rd, 512/614-6683. drinkwellaustin.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO