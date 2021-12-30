Dietitian consultant discusses resolutions surrounding healthy eating
(WTNH) – The beginning of the new year is a time for change, however, maintaining a new year’s resolution is often challenging.
Shannon Haynes, a dietitian consultant with Hartford HealthCare is discussing resolutions surrounding healthy eating.
Watch the video above for the full interview.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.
Comments / 0