This year, may have a repeating and common theme for you, that you may take too many initiatives and too much for granted. Where others may be out on romantic adventures, you may need to slow your roll and find some patience, which is not a usual Arian virtue. Not that you will listen to this advice because you probably think that you and you alone know what’s best for you. There may be extra tension brewing around you, particularly until mid-January. You might even want to take an extra-long holiday. Whatever you choose to do, do so with compassion for the ‘other self’ in the equation.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO