ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

ETERNALS Director Offers Insight on How Eros' Influence on Thanos Ties Into The Celestials Plans

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Eternals wasn’t the best Marvel movie, it did offer fans some interesting things to think about. The MCU has a huge and epic history, and this film gave us just a little bit of the backstory on some of the Eternals and the part they play in the plans of...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

How to Watch Eternals on Disney Plus

2021 has been a big year for Marvel with the release of Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and now, the latest chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals. The new superhero film premiered exclusively in theaters back in November, but soon the star-packed roster of new Eternals characters is coming to Disney+.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Director Chloe Zhao Reveals Original Idea for Darker Ending

Marvel's Eternals made its way into theaters earlier this year, introducing an entirely new corner of mythos for the Marvel Cinematic Universe onto the big screen. A lot of elements about the Chloe Zhao-helmed film surprised audiences, from the otherworldly approach to its mythos down to its multiple post-credits sequences. The film's actual ending — which saw several members of the Eternals be abducted from Earth to face off against the Celestial Arishem — was definitely among them, but according to Zhao, it almost got much darker. In a recent interview with Empire, Zhao revealed that the film's ending was changed while in the editing process, and that the original concept was even more "bleak", ending with the surviving members of the Eternals having their memories wiped and being forced to start over on another planet.
MOVIES
Collider

'Swan Song' Director Benjamin Cleary on Mahershala Ali’s Performance and How Personal Experiences Influenced the Story

With Swan Song now streaming on Apple TV+, I recently got to speak with writer-director Benjamin Cleary about making the thought-provoking original drama with a sci-fi twist. If you haven’t seen the trailer, the film is set in a near future where a doctor (Glenn Close) has recently invented technology that allows someone dying (Mahershala Ali) to transfer all their memories to a new cloned body without any medical issues. While their original body and consciousness will die, the new version will live on. But the price to do this is the person can never tell their friends and family about what they did. The film explores what Ali’s character, Cameron, is willing to do to shield his family from grief and how far we will go to make a happier life for the people we love. Swan Song also stars Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Adam Beach and is produced by Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin of Anonymous Content, and Jonathan King of Concordia Studio. It also marks the debut of Ali as producer.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Harry Styles
GeekTyrant

Trailer and Poster For Romantic Netflix Original Film THE ROYAL TREATMENT

A trailer and poster have been released for the Netflix original film The Royal Treatment, which stars Laura Marano (The Perfect Date, The War With Grandpa) as a New York hairdresser named Izzy, whose team is hired to do the hair of a royal wedding party. Aladdin star Mena Massoud is playing Prince Thomas, who is uncertain of the life laid out ahead of him. They are joined in the cast by Chelsie Preston Crayford, Grace Bentley-Tsibuah, and Cameron Rhodes.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Fandango Survey Says BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Is the Most Anticipated Movie of 2022

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6K ticket-buyers this month and asked movie fans which films they were most looking forward to watching in theatres in the coming year. Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tops the list and is followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Rumor: Will George Clooney Direct an Episode of Marvel's MOON KNIGHT Series?

Marvel’s Moon Knight series is headed our way in 2022, and the cast is set with Oscar Isaac in the lead role of Marc Spector/Moon Knight and Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man, as well as Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy in undisclosed roles. The series was created by Doug Moench (Union Jack, Harley Quinn), who is writing alongside Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) and Don Perlin (Bloodshot).
TV & VIDEOS
wccftech.com

Elden Ring Was Influenced by Lord of The Rings and The Eternal Champion; Godfrey Character Explained

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki talked a lot about the upcoming open world action RPG, one of 2022's most anticipated games, in an interview published on EDGE #367. To begin with, we learned of the main influences that played some part in the creation of Elden Ring. Whereas anyone could easily draw a comparison with Tolkien's magnum opus even from the titles alone, Miyazaki-san's mention of Moorcock's The Eternal Champion series of novels (which will get its own game adaptation focused on Elric of Melniboné) is far less obvious.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eros Now#The Eternals#Eternals#Mcu#Celestials#Empire#Titan
GeekTyrant

COBRA KAI Star Xolo Maridueña Talks About His Embarrassing BLUE BEETLE Audition Video That May Have Helped Land Him the Role

Xolo Maridueña is a busy guy, hard at work on his hit series Cobra Kai, doing some voice work on a couple different series, and landing the role of DC’s Blue Beetle, a Mexican teenager who finds an alien beetle that gives him superpowered armor. Maridueña is as charming as he is talented and has a bright future ahead. I recently got the chance to sit down and chat with him after viewing the fourth season of Cobra Kai, and while I loved hearing about the series, which is one of my favorites, I had to ask about his getting the role of Jaime Reyes, aka DC’s Blue Beetle.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Zack Snyder Shares Concept Art for His REBEL MOON Sci-Fi Action Film

Director Zack Snyder has released a piece of concept art from his upcoming Netflix sci-fi project Rebel Moon. This is based on a Star Wars idea that Snyder pitched to Lucasfilm years ago. When they didn’t pick it up, he reworked it into this original film idea, which I’m actually pretty excited about!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy