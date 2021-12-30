ETERNALS Director Offers Insight on How Eros' Influence on Thanos Ties Into The Celestials Plans

Marvel's Eternals made its way into theaters earlier this year, introducing an entirely new corner of mythos for the Marvel Cinematic Universe onto the big screen. A lot of elements about the Chloe Zhao-helmed film surprised audiences, from the otherworldly approach to its mythos down to its multiple post-credits sequences. The film's actual ending — which saw several members of the Eternals be abducted from Earth to face off against the Celestial Arishem — was definitely among them, but according to Zhao, it almost got much darker. In a recent interview with Empire, Zhao revealed that the film's ending was changed while in the editing process, and that the original concept was even more "bleak", ending with the surviving members of the Eternals having their memories wiped and being forced to start over on another planet.
