Holiday Pet PAW-rade a Huge Success!

Why should two-legged family members have all the holiday fun?

Courtesy of Lina Teixeira

The District in Downtown Clearwater, together with the SPCA Tampa Bay, the Downtown Clearwater CRA, 530 Pub, De Lukas Restaurant and Bar, and The Lucky Anchor hosted what they hope will be a new family tradition – the Clearwater Holiday Pet PAW-rade in The District.

Jason Aquilar

This unique pet parade was presented by the Downtown Clearwater Merchants Association in partnership with 12 Days of Christmas Clearwater Beach and the City of Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency.

Jason Aquilar

The event benefited the SPCA Tampa Bay.

Jason Aquilar

The parade wound its way down the 400 – 600 blocks of Cleveland Street in Downtown Clearwater.

Jason Aquilar

Pet owners had opportunities to take pet photos with The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who before the parade.

Canine participants were given stuffed toys and dog treats, and children took away large stuffed Charlie Brown characters.

Jason Aquilar

Emcees were Carolyn Bradham (Kara Lynn’s Kitchen) and Scott Sousa (Clear Sky on Cleveland.)

Jason Aquilar

Judges for the event were Sheri Heilman (Bob Heilman’s Beachcomber), Lina Teixeira (Candidate for Clearwater City Council), and Allison Dolan (Clearwater Historical Society.)

The parade ended at Station Square where the judging took place.

There were more opportunities for pet photos with Santa.

Prizes were given for Best Dressed Dog (awarded for small, medium, and large dogs), Best in Show Pet (outfit plus accessories, vehicle, float, wagon, stroller, bike, etc.), and Most Festive Pairing (Pet + Human/s.)

A Fan Favorite also won through online voting. Winners received gift cards for Clear Sky on Cleveland.

We’re already looking forward to next year’s event!

Feature photo and video by Jason Aquilar