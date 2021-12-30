MDA awards 35 Spay and Neuter Grants

MARYLAND — The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Spay and Neuter Grants Program has announced its grant recipients. This funding will efficiently and effectively facilitate, promote, and increase spay and neuter services for cats and dogs...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline organizations that help families have a roof over their heads got a Christmas gift. Federal grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have been awarded to three local groups. The Winnebago County Housing Authority received more than $233,000. The Rockford Housing Authority got $180,000, and Freeport’s […]
The Pennsylvania Department of Education recently awarded three school districts and 39 career and technical centers nearly $1.5 million in grants through the Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant program. Funding is for the purchase of new equipment to train students for jobs in high-demand careers. “Pennsylvania’s career and technical...
MACON, Ga. (WALB) - The United Way of Southwest Georgia was awarded nearly one million dollars in grant funding by the U.S. Department of Justice. The United Way received $991,110 in STOP School Violence Act grants funding. “The United Way of Southwest Georgia’s nearly $1 million grant is earmarked for...
Monday, Governor Whitmer signed legislation creating the $1 billion Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund financially assisting companies. The state also awarded nine workforce grants. Four of them supporting West Michigan programs. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity – also known as LEO - is working with employers...
The Superior Health Foundation has announced it is accepting grant applications for its spring 2022 funding cycle. It’s an important announcement because of the kind of good work the agency does in the area. Since its inception in September 2012, the SHF has awarded nearly $4.4 million in grant...
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U. S. Department of Justice has awarded more than $57 Million in grants to Alaska organizations. The grants are awarded under Victim Services, Public Safety, and the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation Initiative. The Office of Victim Services awarded more than $35 Million to 45 organizations...
The Mustang Public Schools Foundation delivered grant awards to teachers at 11 of the district’s sites Dec. 14. There were 23 teachers who wrote grants for their classrooms/programs. The 20 grants totaled $19,357. Above, from left to right, are Superintendent Charles Bradley, Karen Wilson, executive director of student services, grantees Pam Shade, Julie Atwood and Meg Corn, Foundation President…
The PAsmart initiative recently awarded nearly $4.8 million in PAsmart Industry Partnership Grants to 26 recipients that have innovative plans to meet local and regional workforce needs. “Pennsylvania employers are hiring, and they need more skilled workers,” Jennifer Berrier, Department of Labor and Industry secretary, said. “PAsmart was created to...
The city of Freeman has been awarded six hundred thousand dollars to help fund a major reconstruction of Main Street in Freeman. The South Dakota Department of Transportation awarded Freeman the community access grant late last week. Freeman Development and Marketing Coordinator Carol Eisenbeis says the city was very fortunate...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County’s treatment courts just got a big funding boost to help support the program and expand its services. The Office of Justice Programs, under the Bureau of Justice Assistance, awarded the Jackson County Adult Treatment Court a four-year grant totaling $549,978 to support and enhance treatment programs that aid in reducing crime and recidivism associated with substance abuse disorders and mental illnesses.
ALBANY – The state has announced $2.5 million in engineering planning grants to help jumpstart planning for water infrastructure projects. The funding has been awarded to municipalities in Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Westchester counties. Town of Wawayanda – $30,000 to fund the development of an engineering report to evaluate...
Officials announced that $7.69 million in state funding has been secured to revitalize the Norm Ross Sports Complex located at 11111 Cedar St. This park space is currently inoperable due to poor field conditions, inefficient lighting, and other outdated equipment. The improvement project will meet a critical need in the Stanton community and will allow residents to utilize the complex for outdoor recreation.
The Garman Family Foundation administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo has awarded a $25,000 grant to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for use toward operational costs of the Medical Centers new Mobile Health Care Van. Memorial’s new Mobile Health Care Van was unveiled recently and is fully equipped...
The North Carolina Healthcare Foundation (NCHF) COVID-19 Fill the Gap Response Fund recently distributed grants totaling $150,000 to six nonprofit organizations to assist people disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including people of color, frontline essential workers, and rural communities. The six $25,000 grants are the third round of grants made from the fund, which supports grassroots organizations working to improve access to health care and mental health, education, and legal services during the pandemic. Two prior rounds provided 34 grants totaling $3.2 million from a pool of 370 submissions.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) awarded its latest round of telehealth grants Tuesday, approving investments for three hospitals in Missouri. Compass Health in St. Peters was approved for a $967,371 grant to purchase telehealth kits allowing patients to monitor their oxygen readings, blood pressure, and weight from home to mitigate in-person interactions. Funds will also be used to purchase laptops for patients and health care workers to use.
Aflac has awarded $365,000 in grants to 47 local nonprofits in its Spring and Fall 2021 grant cycles. Nonprofits receiving grants are working on projects that support health and well-being and education in communities throughout South Carolina. The selected organizations and their projects are:. Spring 2021 Grantees:. • Bridges of...
Nine organizations have been awarded grants totaling $227,300 for programs that address health-related issues among residents of Berks and nearby counties. The Home Health Care Foundation Fund of Berks County Community Foundation awarded the grants. This fund will again accept applications for another round of funding from January 1 until March 15, 2022.
CADIZ — Harrison County has been awarded $750,000 in grant funds to assist residents in Freeport with connection fees and disposal of old septic systems following the installation of a proposed sanitary sewer system. The Harrison County Board of Commissioners entered into an agreement with the Ohio Department of...
Comments / 0