MDA awards 35 Spay and Neuter Grants

The North Carolina Healthcare Foundation (NCHF) COVID-19 Fill the Gap Response Fund recently distributed grants totaling $150,000 to six nonprofit organizations to assist people disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including people of color, frontline essential workers, and rural communities. The six $25,000 grants are the third round of grants made from the fund, which supports grassroots organizations working to improve access to health care and mental health, education, and legal services during the pandemic. Two prior rounds provided 34 grants totaling $3.2 million from a pool of 370 submissions.

12 DAYS AGO