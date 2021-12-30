Three Matches Set For The Final WWE 205 Live In 2021

The recent WWE releases have a lot of fans wondering why WWE Superstars don't apply no-cut clauses to their deals. Fightful worked to find out why that is. Fightful spoke to several employees of WWE who have worked in the office, as well as talent that have negotiated new deals or extensions since the cuts started last year. We're told that the subject of no-cut clauses was broached and that several people of influence within the company were open to that, but eventually talent was told it isn't negotiable or something WWE was willing to utilize in their deals at this point. Specifically, Fightful has learned that Vince McMahon had been adamantly against it.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO