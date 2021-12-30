ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Matches Set For The Final WWE 205 Live In 2021

By Robert DeFelice
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
205 Live will wrap up WWE action for 2021 with three bouts. NXT will take center stage as 2021 wraps up for WWE. On the New Year's Eve edition of WWE 205 Live, Dante Chen will be in singles action against Draco Anthony. Both look to find their footing in NXT...

www.fightful.com

