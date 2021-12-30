Instagram Is In An Uproar Over Martha Stewart's Controversial Treat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays are a time for gathering, listening to music, shopping, wrapping presents, and cooking. Oh, the cooking. We’ve baked hundreds of cookies, have our Christmas and New Year’s menus planned down to the last detail, and still have flashbacks to all of the dishes we had to wash on Thanksgiving, so what we’re really looking for right now is fast and easy dinner recipes that won’t add a ton of work to our already packed culinary to-do lists. Martha Stewart’s 30-minute shrimp pasta recipe hits the nail on the head, as it’s fast, delicious, and unexpectedly packed with greens that will help keep us fueled until January. Leave it to Stewart, who knows how to do (almost) everything – she even wrote the book on it.

RECIPES ・ 13 DAYS AGO