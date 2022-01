The National Weather Service said hurricane-force wind gusts could hit the Oregon coast Sunday night, likely knocking out power for some residents. Strong winds from the south and southwest are expected along the coast. John Bumgardner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said winds at 55-60 mph will be “widespread” on the coast. Gusts could top 70 mph, particularly on exposed headlands and in the coast range.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO