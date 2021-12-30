ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Off-duty Florida deputy saves choking woman at Texas Roadhouse

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

A woman choking on her food is expected to make a full recovery after an off-duty Florida deputy came to her aid.

Deputy C. Morito was about to leave a Texas Roadhouse restaurant around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he spotted the woman, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Morito, who wasn’t on duty at the time, rushed over to her and asked if she was choking.

The woman responded with a nod, and he quickly sprung into action.

Morito got behind the woman and performed the Heimlich maneuver several times, according to the Facebook post.

After several pumps, he was able to stop her from choking.

Morito stayed with the woman until Hernando Fire and Rescue arrived to make sure she was OK.

“It is a good feeling to know we have someone like Deputy Morito ever ready to help our community in a time of need,” said Major K. Hayden, Law Enforcement Bureau Commander. “We applaud the dedication, compassion, and quick thinking that Deputy Morito displayed, even while off duty having dinner at a local restaurant,”

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

