Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Clears COVID-19 protocols

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres keyed by a Charlie Coyle game-winner at TD Garden on New Year’s Day. GOLD STAR: There were some excellent efforts across the board with star players like Brad Marchand (game-winning assist) and Charlie McAvoy (three assists), but it was Nick Foligno that really typified what happened during the game. Foligno wasn’t able to bury a couple of Grade-A chances in the first two periods on net-front power play chances, but he stuck with it and finally buried one on the rebound in the third period on Jake DeBrusk’s drive to the net. Foligno finished with three shots on net, five shot attempts overall and truthfully could have had two or three goals in his 11:54 of ice time before scoring his first as a member of the Boston Bruins. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy also credited Foligno with continuing to talk on the bench even when the B’s were trailing 3-1 in the third period prior to their comeback.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO