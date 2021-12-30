ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' David Kampf: Clears COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Kampf exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols on...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews tests positive for COVID-19

David Alter of The Hockey News reports that Auston Matthews tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test. Matthews didn’t practice on Monday for precautionary reasons. However, he hasn’t been placed in COVID-19 protocol because the Maple Leafs are still waiting on his PCR tests. Toronto will have the results of those tests on Tuesday.
NHL
#Covid#Maple Leafs
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Boston Bruins Start New Year With OT Comeback Win

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres keyed by a Charlie Coyle game-winner at TD Garden on New Year’s Day. GOLD STAR: There were some excellent efforts across the board with star players like Brad Marchand (game-winning assist) and Charlie McAvoy (three assists), but it was Nick Foligno that really typified what happened during the game. Foligno wasn’t able to bury a couple of Grade-A chances in the first two periods on net-front power play chances, but he stuck with it and finally buried one on the rebound in the third period on Jake DeBrusk’s drive to the net. Foligno finished with three shots on net, five shot attempts overall and truthfully could have had two or three goals in his 11:54 of ice time before scoring his first as a member of the Boston Bruins. Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy also credited Foligno with continuing to talk on the bench even when the B’s were trailing 3-1 in the third period prior to their comeback.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
Miami Herald

Kings beat Flyers 6-3, McLellan gets 500th coaching win

Viktor Arvidsson tied a career high with four points and accomplished something that hasn't happened for a Los Angeles Kings player in 31 years — a goal 12 seconds into a game. Arvidsson's prolific night propelled the Kings to a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and...
NHL
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
CBS Baltimore

Nico Hischier Scores In Overtime, Devils Beat Capitals 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored his second goal of the game with 2:04 left in overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Washington rallied late in regulation to force overtime, with Nic Dowd pulling the Capitals within a goal with 6:38 remaining and Conor Sheary tying it with 3:47 left. Yegor Sharangovich and Damon Severson scored in a 1:14 span of the first period for the Devils, and John Carlson connected for Washington with 47 seconds left in the period. Hischier gave New Jersey a 3-1 lead 22 seconds into the second period. Mackenzie...
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Chris Tierney: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Tierney was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday. Tierney was held without a point in his last nine appearances, his longest drought of the season. After scoring four goals through the month of October, the center hasn't cleaned the cage with a puck since Nov. 2. He will need to submit two negative tests to regain playing eligibility but could return in time for Thursday's game with the Kraken.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Kris Letang: Pots two helpers

Letang recorded two assists in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Sharks. While Letang remains bogged down in a 22-game goalless streak, he has racked up 17 helpers over that stretch, including six with the man advantage. Even without the goals, Letang figures to continue offering top-end fantasy value moving forward.
NHL

