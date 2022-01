If you live in the eastern United States, well, get ready for winter. A winter storm is headed this way along with up to a foot and a half of snow. Some places in the southeast and a little further north got a winter welcoming last night. The rest of the eastern half of the country is going to get some throughout Monday. There are roughly half a million homes that are already without power in the southeast. So, that could be what the rest of us have to look forward to.

