ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

2021's Digital Asset Shuffle: A Myriad of Crypto Market Cap Positions Moved Chaotically This Year

bitcoin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 has been a bullish year for crypto assets. While prices have risen a great deal, the top ten and top twenty rankings in terms of market capitalization have also changed significantly. A great number of coins have either been pushed down or have entered the crypto economy’s top positions in...

news.bitcoin.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
crunchbase.com

As Crypto-Corns And Venture Dollars Flood The Digital Asset Landscape, What Will The Industry Do For A 2022 Encore?

While crypto certainly wasn’t new last year, it did enjoy a record-breaking 2021 in terms of newly minted unicorns and venture dollars invested into the space. Venture funding in the crypto space hit more than $21 billion in 2021, far surpassing the $3.7 billion invested in 2020, according to Crunchbase numbers. That level of funding also helped birth more than 30 new unicorns—companies valued at $1 billion or more—last year in the industry, about three quarters of all unicorns created in crypto.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

2022: The Year Of Crypto, Why Many People Are Going Digital…

2021 had many great things that helped pushed crypto into a new spotlight, but will 2022 be the year crypto finally makes it break through into many mainstream operations?. Many people are starting to look into cryptocurrency as a way to make purchases, save money, make money, and invest in the long-term. Many things play into factor on why this is happening, but all the talk can’t disprove the numbers, and numbers don’t lie. With Bitcoin leading the way, the crypto has managed to out perform gold for the 3rd straight year. Could this come from the surge of digital assets as the world shifts to electronics or from inflation? One thing we do know is the S&P 500 index surged 28%, and gold dropped by 7% in the same period, marking the third consecutive year that Bitcoin has outperformed the two, according to a report by Arcane Research. This doesn’t mean bitcoin will hold more value than gold, but this does show how people are starting to shift from the old way of thinking and into a new uncharted territory via the web.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Assets#Market Position#Cryptocurrency#Btc#Usdt#Xrp#Ltc#Bch
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Apple’s market cap hits $3trn

Yesterday, Apple became the first company to achieve a market cap of $3 trillion. Apple’s share price rose to $182.88 to reach the milestone though it ended the day at $182 with the market cap at $2.99 trillion. Only four other companies have market caps of over $2 trillion...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

The top 5 crypto predictions for 2022

It was a banner year for digital assets in 2021, but 2022 may be even more exciting. Arcane Research, a blockchain research firm, made dozens of crypto predictions for 2022. Insider selected five of them, which include meme coins fading into obscurity. It was a banner year for digital assets...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Thailand
dailyhodl.com

Biggest Ethereum Whales Loading Up on Three Decentralized Finance Altcoins As Top Wallet Buys $17,000,000 Worth of Sushi

A whale-monitoring site reveals that the wealthiest Ethereum (ETH) whales are accumulating three decentralized finance (DeFi) assets as we enter a new year. Data from WhaleStats shows that the 1,000 non-exchange Ethereum whales are gobbling up SUSHI, the governance token of the decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap. The whale-tracking platform shows...
MARKETS
investing.com

As Crypto Asset Class Grows, What Market Cap Might Be Systemic Risk Tipping Point?

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Substantial rise in cryptocurrency market cap during 2021. Speculative frenzy continues to drive prices higher. Money supply control a critical factor for governments; the higher the market cap, the greater the concerns. Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two leading cryptocurrencies. At the end...
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Talks Argentina, BCH, Stablecoins, Scaling in Tweetstorm

Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, has reacted to some of his earlier beliefs in a new year’s tweetstorm. The developer touched on some subjects including the rise of cryptocurrency in Argentina and how stablecoins are thriving in the country, how ethereum scaling is still a pressing concern for him, and the performance of bitcoin cash.
MARKETS
Benzinga

2022 Begins With A Whimper For Most Cryptos, But 2 Currencies Are Making Strong Gains

Cryptocurrencies, which ended a roller-coaster year on a meek note, are continuing to see lackluster sentiment in the first trading session of 2022. Although most cryptocurrencies notched up noteworthy gains for 2021, the ride was extremely bumpy. The volatility stemmed from China's crackdown on crypto mining and trading, and the reemergence of the COVID-19 driven by the omicron variant.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy