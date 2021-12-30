Detroit Animal Care adoption events canceled due to COVID-19

UPDATE: The Detroit Animal Care adoption events scheduled for this weekend have been canceled as staff deals with COVID-19 illness and exposure.

The city says Detroit Animal Care will still be able to help residents who need to pick up their stray animals, but that all other business will be paused until Tuesday, January 4.

The DAC will reportedly offer amnesty for fees, tags and tickets to get lost animals home, and residents can check the lost and found from noon to 12:30 Friday through Tuesday.

