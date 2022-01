WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was convicted last month in connection with a 2019 death was sentenced this week to the maximum amount allowed, according to court documents. Kenneth Hoschouer, 40, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Weld County jury in late November, the district attorney's office said. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 48 years, which was the maximum amount of time he faced. He will, however, receive credit for the roughly two years he's been in custody, the records show.

WELD COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO