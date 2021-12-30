ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP's Keeney drops out of 7th District race; cites new maps

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A onetime Republican contender for Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District is no longer running.

In a news release Thursday, Taylor Keeney cited a recently approved map that reshaped the district and moved it north.

Keeney is a public affairs consultant and former aide to former Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell. She also ruled out challenging GOP incumbent Bob Good in the redrawn 5th Congressional District, where she lives.

Her decision marks the latest in a flurry of announcements from candidates since the Supreme Court of Virginia approved new redistricting maps earlier this week.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

