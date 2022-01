Clemson researchers, in conjunction with the National Peanut Lab, have developed a new tool to help farmers get a better idea of how grade affects peanut crop value. The Clemson Peanut Loan Rate Calculator is a web-based app that allows farmers to enter grades for Runner type and Virginia type peanuts, and calculate loan values for a specific year and segregation level. Farmers using this app also can explore historical loan rates for the same inputs to use for comparison.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO