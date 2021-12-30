ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Video: Milder temperatures continue

By Kevin Skarupa
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fairly quiet pattern with temps a bit above normal will roll on into the last 2 days of 2021 with just a few spotty light showers from time to time. A more organized system arrives this weekend. Plenty...

www.wmur.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: Tonight will be partly cloudy with light winds. A hard freeze is expected. That’s when the temperature drops below 28 degrees. Mid 20s are in the forecast tonight across our entire area. TUESDAY: Tuesday will be sunny and milder, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

'Icemageddon' Warning Declared in Alaska as Temperatures Drastically Dropped

Alaska's extreme weather has delivered record high temperatures and torrential downpours, prompting authorities to issue an "Icemageddon" warning. Massive ice sheets are blocking highways and limiting traffic in Fairbanks, Alaska's second biggest city, according to the state's transportation agency, which has developed the neologism-a play on "Armageddon"-to characterize the icy standoff.
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

We Could See Accumulating Snow and Bitter Cold Wind Chills in This Week

Well, our winter has been incredibly mild so far. Of course, that's not to say that the we haven't experienced some tumultuous weather here in western Kentucky. We have. But our weather, with record highs in the 70s on Christmas Day and two different tornado outbreaks in the last three weeks, the last month has seemed more like something we'd experience in spring. Not winter.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Wind Advisory continues until this afternoon, temperatures tumble

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - What a busy morning with the line of showers and storms that moved through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A dynamic system in the Carolinas not only brought gusty winds to the area but continues to dump snow across the mountains in North Carolina. This strong low pressure system will only continue to cause gusty winds with winds up to 40-50 mph throughout the morning and into the early afternoon hours today.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wtvy.com

Snow flurries this morning

SYNOPSIS – BRRRR! It is a cold start to this Monday and some areas are even seeing snow flurries! Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with a wind chill in the 20s so bundle up as you head out. This afternoon the sun will return but we will only make it into the lower to middle 40s for highs. Staying cooler this week with highs only in the 50s and 60s and our next chance at rain showers coming in on Friday. We will warm up by the weekend back into the middle 60s and lower 70s.
DOTHAN, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Cold weather warning as temperatures to drop from record-breaking seasonal highs

Britons have been warned to expect freezing conditions in the coming days, as the record-breaking mild weather over Christmas and the new year is replaced by sub-zero temperatures.A cold weather alert is in place for most of northern England, with severe icy conditions and potentially heavy snow from midnight on Tuesday into lunchtime on Thursday.And there are snow, ice and wind warnings in parts of northern Scotland in the coming days, too.It comes as warm winds from the mid-Atlantic meant temperatures hovered around the 16C mark in parts of the UK at the turn of the year, making it the...
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Cold, frosty morning, then milder

Another very cold morning is underway across North Texas with temperatures starting off in the teens and 20s. Widespread frost is likely this morning thanks to the light wind. Temperatures will remain below freezing until mid-morning. Fortunately, some milder air is set to make a comeback later today and especially...
ENVIRONMENT
bigcountryhomepage.com

Sunday evening forecast: temperatures below freezing continue overnight

Tonight: Another cold night lies ahead, thanks to clear skies tonight and radiational cooling we can expect wind chills between 17°-27° through the early morning hours. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 20’s. So remember to pack the 5 P’s. Pets, Plants, Pipes, People & Pajamas.
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Milder Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a very cold weekend, there is going to be a warming trend the next few days. Cold air returns to the area for Wednesday through Friday. Snow is possible Wednesday and Thursday. Today will be mostly sunny and milder. High temperatures should be in the...
LINCOLN, NE

