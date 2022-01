The holidays came and went in the blink of an eye. During the mad dash to 2022, people scrambled to buy just the right gift, planned glittering New Year’s Eve bashes, and attempted to make it through with their sanity intact. It’s no surprise that certain demographics are forgotten during the holidays such as the elderly in the long-term care facilities. However, juniors at Cañon City High School, Jaylon Cruz and Breeyn Davis, chose to complete their Capstone Advisory course by visiting Hildebrand Care Center before Christmas. Luckily for the residents, that meant bringing presents and gifts along.

