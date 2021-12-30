ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. Energy Dept approves release of 2 mln bbls of oil from SPR to Exxon

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1Rdb_0dZEL4xn00

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it had approved a release of two million barrels of crude oil to Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a previously announced plan to try to reduce gasoline prices.

The Energy Department said it has now provided a total of over seven million barrels of crude oil from its reserve to boost the nation's fuel supply.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tim ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 11

Biden. worst ever
4d ago

Why not start up American oil production and build those pipelines, Joe Biden and the Democrats are anti Americans do not vote democrat or you will been to speak Chinese or Russian

Reply(3)
8
Related
Axios

U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs. Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil analysts have lowered their price forecasts for 2022 as the Omicron coronavirus variant poses headwinds to recovering fuel demand and risks a supply glut as producers pump more oil, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Energy#Exxonmobil#Petroleum#U S Energy Dept#Spr#Exxon Mobil Corp#The Energy Department
missouribusinessalert.com

Indicators in Focus: Tracking oil barrels and energy reinvestment

Indicators in Focus examines measures of business and economic activity that will help tell the story of 2022. If gas prices rise in the new year, that increase would mark a return to the mean, rather than a signal of unprecedented high prices, according to University of Missouri professor Victor McFarland.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

NextDecade delays Rio Grande LNG decision until second half

HOUSTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer NextDecade Corp (NEXT.O) said on Monday that a final investment decision for its Rio Grande LNG project would again be delayed, this time until the second half of the year. The $15.7 billion project, which would produce 27 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden unveils plan to boost competition in U.S. meat industry

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The United States will issue new rules and $1 billion in funding this year to support independent meat processors and ranchers as part of a plan to address a lack of “meaningful competition” in the meat sector, President Joe Biden said on Monday. The...
POTUS
marketplace.org

Firms race to liquefy more natural gas as global demand soars

Demand for natural gas around the world is soaring. So is its price. That makes perfect sense to retired Louisiana dairy farmer Don Fisher. The corner of the state where his land is located produced about 13% of the country’s natural gas in 2020 and is expected to produce even more in the coming years. Fisher now lives on income from contracts he has with energy companies that extract natural gas from thousands of feet below his family’s pasture.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Oil settles higher on 2022 demand optimism

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil settled higher on Monday on hopes of further demand recovery in 2022, despite OPEC+ looking set to agree to another output increase and persistent concerns about how rising COVID infections might affect demand. OPEC and its allies, or OPEC+, are expected on Tuesday to agree...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s annual oil production rose by more than 2% last year thanks to the easing of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday. Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

EU plans to label gas and nuclear energy 'green' prompt row

The European Commission has proposed plans to label some gas and nuclear power as green, prompting criticism from Germany. The proposal argues that gas and nuclear are key to helping transition to cleaner power. But Germany's environment minister called the plan "absolutely wrong". It comes months after countries pledged to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More

Check out some of Rigzone's top stories during the last week. Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that traders may have diverted another cargo of liquefied natural gas to Europe instead of China amid the continent’s energy crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Verge

Plans to capture CO2 from coal plants wasted federal dollars, watchdog says

The Biden administration wants to shove more money into projects that are supposed to capture CO2 emissions from power plants and industrial facilities before they can escape and heat up the planet. But carbon capture technologies that the Department of Energy has already supported in the name of tackling climate change have mostly fallen flat, according to a recent report by the watchdog Government Accountability Office.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eia.gov

In 2020, the United States produced the least CO2 emissions from energy in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. CO2 emissions chart. In 2020, as the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the United States fell to the lowest level since 1983. The 4.6 billion metric tons (Bmt) of CO2 emitted in 2020 was an 11% decrease from 2019, the largest annual decrease on record, according to our Monthly Energy Review. Our new U.S. CO2 emissions from energy consumption by source and sector chart illustrates CO2 emissions by energy source and sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

263K+
Followers
261K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy