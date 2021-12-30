5 statistical trends the Mets need to change in 2022

The theme of the Mets’ offseason is transformation.

Very few people involved with the team want to remember or re-live the 2021 season, particularly its final three months. As such, the front office has been dedicated to leaving that horror show in the past, to say “That was the old us.”

There’s a fresh face at general manager (Billy Eppler), a new voice managing things in the dugout (Buck Showalter), and four new groovy players picked up before the lockout (Mark Canha, Eduardo Escobar, Starling Marte and Max Scherzer). Even the stadium is getting a slightly new look in 2022, as 1,300 new LCD screens are being installed at Citi Field .

But as the Mets’ most ardent followers know all too well, the club can look as good as they want on paper, say and do all the right things during the winter and still get thoroughly embarrassed when the games start.

If Eppler and Showalter — the men with the herculean task of scooping water out of this capsizing ship — are the New Year’s resolution types, they should set their sights on correcting these maladies.

EARLY INNING OFFENSE

There were far too many days when the Mets’ hitters looked like they’d eaten a breakfast of Ambien.

In the first, second and third innings, the offense appeared thoroughly sedated. Across those three innings, they slashed .218/.291/.348 and graded 25% worse than their contemporaries. Oversleeping through the first three innings is not conducive to building a lead, and not building a lead is not conducive to winning.

The second inning was particularly brutal. The Mets hit below .200 in that feckless frame (.195) and couldn’t slug themselves out of a paper bag. With a .309 slugging percentage and .567 collective OPS in the second inning, the Mets made things incredibly easy for opposing pitchers in the early going.

During the second inning, when the Mets had a 59 wRC+ (comfortably the worst mark in the majors), the guys in the batter’s box resembled a pitcher trying to hit more than competent MLB hitters. Maybe Steve Cohen should invest in some espresso machines for the clubhouse.

SALTY SLUGS

The slugging struggles were not just contained to the beginning of games.

The 2021 Mets were one of nine teams to slug under .400 for the season. As a unit, they slap boxed their way to a .391 slugging percentage. Without Pete Alonso’s powerful biceps or the late-season jolt from Javier Baez, that number would have been even harder to look at.

Alonso and Baez were the only players to make at least 100 plate appearances and slug above .475. For the sake of comparison, the World Series champions from Atlanta had seven players accomplish that feat.

PLATE DISCIPLINE

In baseball, as in life, oftentimes personal struggles are interconnected.

Knowing that they couldn’t hit may have led the Mets to other bad habits, particularly swinging at everything in a five-mile radius. FanGraphs had the Mets second in the National League at a 33.6% O-Swing percentage, which measures the percentage of pitches a batter swings at outside the strike zone.

Alonso, Baez, James McCann, Tomas Nido, Kevin Pillar and Dominic Smith all chased at least 35% of the bad balls they got, with Nido at 53.4%, a truly impressive display of not learning from past mistakes.

The poor restraint drew Cohen’s ire. On Aug. 18, as the Mets continued incessantly swinging at breakers in the dirt and fastballs at the collarbone, Cohen couldn’t mask his frustration.

“It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive,” the online owner tweeted. “The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”

NOTHING FROM THE CATCHERS

Here’s a not-so-fun fact: Jacob deGrom had a better slugging percentage, on-base percentage and wRC+ than his battery mates McCann and Nido.

Granted, deGrom only made 33 plate appearances last year while McCann and Nido combined for 573. Still, the catchers were both individually abysmal and lightyears behind the other catching tandems around the league. While it’s true that there just aren’t many good hitting catchers right now — only seven teams had a wRC+ of 100 or better from their catchers — it’s also true that the 71 wRC+ from the Mets’ backstops needs to improve pronto.

In layperson terms, that means the production from the Mets’ catchers was 29% worse than the average team’s. A .210/.267/.302 slash line, the cumulative effort of McCann, Nido, Patrick Mazeika and Chance Sisco, is one of many tear-stained columns in the Mets’ season statistics.

McCann, for those keeping track at home, still has three years and $32 million left on his contract.

ROAD WOES

One of the rare bright spots was the Mets’ record at home. Sadly, that meant that their ledger everywhere else was quite depressing.

The Mets went 47-34 at Citi Field and 30-51 away from it. Of all the problems the players had, this one seems the most mental. It’s not like the sport becomes completely foreign to the team once they leave Queens, and when they travel to American League stadiums one could argue the designated hitter actually makes things easier.

But whatever the reason, the Mets were a different team on the road. Like the Yankees, the success of the Mets’ pitching was something to celebrate amid other glaring issues . But if there’s something for the staff to work on, it’s pitching on unfamiliar mounds.

The Mets had a 3.42 ERA at home and limited hitters to a piddly .219/.295/.373 slash line. Away from home, they were nearly a run worse (4.39 ERA) and touted a respectable but still less-than-desirable .252/.319/.426.