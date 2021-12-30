ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Crook threatens to shoot U.S. mail carrier inside Bronx apartment building, runs off with packages

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A crook threatened to shoot a U.S. postal worker making deliveries inside a Bronx apartment building — and then was caught on camera running off with a heaping pile of stolen mail, cops said Thursday.

The mail carrier was working inside a building on the Grand Concourse near E. 180th St. when he saw a man in a ski mask swipe a package from his cart about 11:45 a.m. Monday, cops said.

When the 45-year-old postal worker ran over, the crook threatened to shoot him but never displayed a weapon, cops said.

The thief grabbed as much mail as he could carry and ran off. He was caught on surveillance camera removing his ski mask, his arms overflowing with envelopes and packages, as he exited the building.

Cops released the footage in the hope that someone recognized the suspect, who has not been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

