South Georgia Medical Center enduring shortage of monoclonal antibody infusions

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
The South Georgia Medical Center is experiencing a shortage of a treatment used to combat COVID-19.

The hospital said in a news release Thursday that the influx of patients has exhausted the system's supply of monoclonal antibody infusions used for treating COVID-19 on an outpatient basis.

Due to the rise of cases across the state and nation, it's unknown if or when a resupply will be available.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens such as viruses.

The hospital notes its system has seen a rise in the number of positive cases. Over the las three days, one in four people treated by the system was positive for COVID-19.

SGMC also notes patients requiring hospitalization from COVID-19, with the number doubling from six to 12 in two days.

While that number is low compared to August's peak of 118, the health system has experienced record volumes in its three emergency departments and urgent care center during this same period.

SGMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson encourages patients to follow the guidance of the Georgia Department of Public Health to go to the emergency department if they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention. Otherwise, those patients who do not feel they require emergency care can follow up with their primary care provider or stay home and self-isolate.

SGMC's outpatient COVID-19 testing will be closed Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022. To view other available testing locations, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting and SGMC's Urgent Care will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.

TALLAHASSEE, FL
