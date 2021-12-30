ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida zoo cleaner mauled by tiger

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A man working at the Naples Zoo Wednesday night was mauled by one of its tigers, according to officials.

The man, identified Thursday as 26-year-old River Rosenquist, entered the “unauthorized area” and was “either petting or feeding” the 8-year-old Malayan tiger when the animal grabbed the man’s arm and pulled it into the enclosure, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The first deputy arrived around 6:30 p.m. and tried to get the tiger to let go by kicking the enclosure. When the animal kept its grip, the deputy shot the animal instead.

The tiger, named Eko, has since died, according to zoo officials.

“Our deputy did everything he could do in that situation and he ultimately made the only possible decision he could in order to save this man’s life,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a statement. “This was a tragic encounter at our world-class zoo facility. We value our community partnership with the Naples Zoo and their focus on conservation and education.”

The zoo acquired Eko in January 2020 from the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle in support of the “Wildlife Conservation Society’s on-the-ground efforts to address the threats to this majestic, iconic cat,” the park said at the time.

