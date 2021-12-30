ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Exploding coal silo rattles residents in Baltimore

By Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

An explosion reverberated through Baltimore Thursday when a coal silo blew up, rattling residents but causing no injuries, authorities in Maryland said.

“Some residents have reported hearing a large boom about half an hour ago,” Baltimore County Emergency Management tweeted around noon on Thursday. “A coal silo explosion has occurred in Baltimore City in Curtis Bay. The explosion did not occur in the county. For more information, monitor @BaltimoreFire. There is no need to call 911.”

The explosion occurred at a CSX facility in the Curtis Bay industrial area of South Baltimore , police and fire officials told The Baltimore Sun.

The blast was felt miles away, according to residents across the city posting about the boom. No injuries were reported.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

