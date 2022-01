AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas to check out their Giant Gingerbread Hotel replica. The talented team from The Bake Shop has created a five-by-nine-foot gingerbread replica of the resort. The impressive display will live in the heart of the casino floor throughout the holiday season. Themed “A White Christmas” the giant gingerbread hotel is blanketed in a snowy icing and features details of the resort. The sugary masterpiece took 10 talented team members and more than 100 hours of detailed work to construct. Some of the ingredients of the gingerbread creation include: 50 lbs of gingerbread, 150 lbs royal icing, 9 lbs of rice crispy treats, 3 lbs isomalt, 15 lbs of fondant, 35 lbs sugar, 25 lbs modeling chocolate and 150 hours spent working on it by our team.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO