Patriots captain Matthew Slater among the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award finalists

New England Patriots captain and special teams standout Matthew Slater is among the eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Slater, 36, has been a captain for 11 seasons, and is a fixture of leadership and professionalism within the Patriots locker room. He has recorded 171 tackles during his career as a special teams ace and has nine this season.

In fact, the Patriots have ties to three of the final eight players in the mix. Former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, now with the Miami Dolphins, and former Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks, now with the Houston Texans, are also among the top candidates.

Here’s a look at the list.

Slater has yet to win this award.