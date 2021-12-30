ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots captain Matthew Slater among the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award finalists

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
New England Patriots captain and special teams standout Matthew Slater is among the eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Slater, 36, has been a captain for 11 seasons, and is a fixture of leadership and professionalism within the Patriots locker room. He has recorded 171 tackles during his career as a special teams ace and has nine this season.

In fact, the Patriots have ties to three of the final eight players in the mix. Former Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, now with the Miami Dolphins, and former Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks, now with the Houston Texans, are also among the top candidates.

Here’s a look at the list.

Slater has yet to win this award.

NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Blowout Victory Over Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots needed a get-right game Sunday, and they delivered. New England blew out the Jacksonville Jaguars to the tune of a 50-10 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots scored a touchdown on all of their first-half drives for just the third time in the Bill Belichick era. It was a good, old-fashioned butt-whooping in Foxboro.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots Still Have Shot At AFC East, No. 1 Seed In AFC In Week 18

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, checking off the first thing on the to-do list for any team looking to make a postseason run. If things roll their way in Week 18, their playoff spot will be greatly improved. First and foremost, the Patriots have to beat the Miami Dolphins when the two teams kick off at 4:25pm. That is their main focus, as it was when players were told they clinched a playoff spot following Sunday’s 50-10 win over the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, thanks to a Miami loss to the Tennessee Titans. “Yeah we’re not...
NFL
Person
Art Rooney
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
CBS Boston

Kristian Wilkerson Scores First Two Touchdowns Of NFL Career For Patriots

FOXBORO (CBS) — On Sunday, the Patriots’ coaching staff opted to give Kristian Wilkerson some playing time while deactivating N’Keal Harry. It paid some early dividends. Wilkerson — who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday to play his fourth NFL game — was immediately involved in the offense, making a seven-yard catch on the Patriots’ third offensive play of the game. That was Wilkerson’s first career catch, but he was only beginning to make some new career firsts. He came through with a nine-yard reception to start the Patriots’ second drive, and he capped the Patriots’ third drive by running...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Player Makes Rare Admission After Team Halts Brief Skid

One of the Patriots’ strongest attributes throughout the Bill Belichick era has been laser-sharp focus. New England players routinely will tell you they’re only paying attention to the task at hand: winning football games. That’s obviously an impossible task, as these guys are human. But on Sunday, we...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

