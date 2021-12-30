ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Deep Purple’s Lockdown Was a ‘Dress Rehearsal for Retirement’

By Martin Kielty
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roger Glover describes Deep Purple's coronavirus lockdown experience as a trial run at retirement, but says they aren’t ready to end things yet. They recently released the covers album Turning to Crime, which was a way of keeping busy while Deep Purple couldn’t tour or record together in the same studio....

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

How Deep Purple Turned To Crime

In 1954, the popular high-street retail chain Woolworth launched its own record label, Embassy Records, to help feed, or perhaps more accurately exploit, the growing appetite British teenagers were getting for rock’n’roll music imported from America. Newcomers in a competitive market, the label’s unique selling point was that...
MUSIC
soundandvision.com

Keyboardist Don Airey Reveals Why Deep Purple Turned to a Recorded Life of Crime

Like many of the great bands from the classic rock era of the latter half of the 20th century, British hard-rock stalwarts Deep Purple cut their teeth with an uncanny ability to turn cover songs into original statements. If it pleases the aural court, may we present the Rod Evans/Ritchie Blackmore era of the band's trippy, deeply shaded 1968 bookend renditions of Joe South's "Hush" and Neil Diamond's "Kentucky Woman" as prime evidence? (Case closed.)
ROCK MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The secrets behind Joan Jett’s guitar tone on I Love Rock ’N Roll

When Joan Jett released I Love Rock ’n Roll in the early '80s, she instantly transformed herself from an underground punk/hard rock misfit best known for her role as the former rhythm guitarist for the Runaways into an international superstar and female rock legend. The single was a massive...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Lord
Person
Ian Paice
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Roger Glover
Slipped Disc

A Viennese tradition? Let’s not dig too deep

A London orchestral player offers the following defence of Vienna’s New Year’s Day jamboree:. The Vienna NYD concert is unique and it should stay that way! If anyone fails to realise what makes this concert so great is its tradition, not only in its choice of repertoire but the way it’s played! If you want to hear on New Year’s Day the same style of concerts we hear all year round, same Mahler, Bruckner, and so on then go elsewhere! The way this orchestra performs this music is unparalleled and rightly so they should stick to their traditions. Many other orchestras (practically everywhere) have attempted to copy this tradition and every concert ended up as an opportunity to trash this music that is so hard to perform, to get the right balance, style, rubato, timing, making it sound effortless! “Similar” concerts by other leading orchestras ended up as gig events, on many occasions with just one rehearsal being “sufficient” to put together a show! They always ended up sounding that way and it’s an insult to treat this kind of music in this way! This orchestra is unique in performing this music every year and there’s still around 50% of the repertoire to be performed which has never been performed yet!
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

15 Rock + Metal Bands Who Reinvented Themselves

Being a one-trick pony has always been a bit of an issue through the rock world. Although there’s nothing wrong with having one musical style and staying with it, some musicians are eventually going to want to start exploring and come up with something that nobody has heard before. And instead of just testing the waters, these bands jumped into a new sound head first and actually became stronger after it. Whereas most rock ’n’ roll might be a blast, playing with your sound every now and again is always a lot more fun.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Dress Rehearsal#Covid#Yardbirds
Syracuse.com

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor found dead at 69

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Lourdes Leon says 'showing skin' doesn't make you a 'hoe'

Lourdes Leon insists "showing skin" in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe". The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks "it's a bit ridiculous" that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear. The 25-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
arcamax.com

Frozen singer Sayaka Kanda found dead at 35

Sayaka Kanda has been found dead at age 35. The Japanese singer - who had dubbed the singing role of Anna in Disney film 'Frozen' and had released two solo albums - was found dead on Saturday (18.12.2021), following a fall which reportedly took place outside the 14th floor of a 22-storey hotel she was staying at.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Daughter Lexi, 21, Spotted On Rare Outing With Gorgeous Makeup-Free Mom Iman

The mom and daughter both looked fabulous while they were out and about in New York City for some quality time together. A perfect day for mother-daughter bonding. Iman and her daughter Lexi, whose full name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, were spotted hitting the town in New York City on Tuesday December 28. The 66-year-old supermodel and her 21-year-old daughter were both bundled up in super chic winter fashion in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The pair were both ready to brace the cold in their amazing outfits.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Larry Sellers, Native American Character Actor and Dr. Quinn Star, Dead at 72

Actor Larry Sellers, best known for playing Cloud Dancing on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died this week of an unknown cause. He was 72. His death was confirmed by his son, actor Jerry Wolf. In an Instagram post published by his Dr. Quinn co-star Jane Seymour, Sellers is remembered as "the heart and spirit" of the western drama that aired 150 episodes between 1993 and 1998 on CBS. Sellers served as technical advisor and portrayed Cloud Dancing, a Cheyenne medicine man, across all six seasons of Dr. Quinn and the 1999 television film Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: The Movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy