Lakewood Township, NJ

REMINDER: New toll rates take effect on Turnpike and Parkway on 1/1/22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew toll rates will take effect on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway at 12:00:01 a.m....

Comments / 10

mamamully
4d ago

another fine move bye the crappy government.. thanks so much... everyone should stay off the parkway now so they dont make any money.

Common Sense Works
4d ago

GOOD JOB DEMOCRATS!!! CONGRATS ON VOTING IN MURPHY AGAIN!!! Remember YOU LOVE HIGH TAXES, YOU LOVE INSUFFICIENT GOVERNMENT AND WASTEFUL SPENDING! AND YOU LOVE THE HIGHEST REAL ESTATE TAXES IN THE COUNTRY!!!

PrettyBrownEyes 96
4d ago

NOW WHY WOULD THEY DO THAT WITH THE PRICE OF GAS SKY HIGH... Yes I was yelling... I dont pay tolls I take the long way 🤷🏽‍♀️

