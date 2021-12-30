ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health officials encourage people to think twice before hosting or attending a New Year’s Eve party

By Kennedy Miller
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.)

Health experts are asking Americans to avoid large gatherings this New Year's Eve as coronavirus cases surge with the spread of the easily transmitted omicron variant.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN this week that small gatherings with vaccinated people are the safest bet to keep from getting sick.

“When you’re talking about a New Year’s Eve party where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, you do not know the status of their vaccination, I would recommend strongly: Stay away from that this year,” Fauci said in the interview.

Events have been canceled or scaled back in some places, such as the massive annual celebration at New York's Times Square.

Missouri's health department is encouraging Missourians to keep social distance, make sure they're vaccinated and wear masks during any holiday gatherings. The department also encourages people to get tested before get-togethers.

"If you are someone who is hosting some sort of New Year's Eve gathering ... make sure that your guest knows ahead of time what guidelines you would like to put in place," said Sara Humm, a spokeswoman for the Columbia/Boone County Health Department. "So for example, if you would like to require guests wear masks, make sure they know that ahead of time."

Missouri is averaging 2,695 new cases per day , with that number rising. The rate of positive tests over the last week is 17%. Boone County is also seeing a surge, with 200 new cases reported Wednesday . The U.S. broke a record this week for new daily cases.

However, the threat of COVID isn't stopping some clubs from celebrating this New Year's Eve. In Columbia, The Blue Note, Dog Master Distillery and Room 38 are hoping to ring in the new year with large crowds. The Blue Note requires proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend its events.

For people getting together, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing a well-fitted mask, avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated spaces, and getting tested before hosting these gatherings.

"If you can open a window, social distance as best as you can, wear a mask when you're not eating or drinking food... doing things like that," Humm said.

