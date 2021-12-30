ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Adam Scherr Has A New Look, Dyed His Beard Blonde (Photo)

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a post on Instagram, Adam Scherr revealed that he recently dyed his beard blonde, giving him a brand new look. The photo was taken at a recent meet and greet, where he posed with an alligator dressed like a character from Loki. He wrote: “You just never know...

Cosmopolitan

Princess Eugenie lovingly looks at baby August in unseen christening photo

As we begin a new year, many of us have spent the last few days reminiscing on the whirlwind that was 2021 – seriously, how fast did that go!? It's no wonder then, that even the Royal Family have been doing the same, with Princess Eugenie taking to social media to share her fondest memories from 2021, including an unseen photo of baby August at his christening.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Faizon Love Responds To Ice Cube ‘Friday’ Controversy

After Ice Cube addressed the long-standing rumor as to why Chris Tucker turned down the sequel to Next Friday and responded to comedian Faizon Love’s statements on only making $2500 for his role as "Big Worm" via Twitter Wednesday (Dec. 29), Love has taken it upon himself to respond … in defense.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021

Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago. Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Begins The Year With Some Body Positivity: "I Gained Weight, I Look TF GOODT"

Lizzo has always been known for her bold personality and antics, and the start of a new year clearly hasn't taken those away from her. On the evening of January 2nd, the 33-year-old shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to the City Girls' hit track "Rodeo" while wearing nothing more than a pair of tights and a bodysuit.
MUSIC
411mania.com

Chris Jericho Announces New Drummer For His Band Fozzy

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho announced that Fozzy drummer Frank Fontsere will be leaving the band after nearly twenty years. He will be replaced by Grant Brooks. He wrote: “After almost 2 decades, Frank Fontsere is stepping down as the drummer of Fozzy to focus on his family and other projects. We wish him nothing but the best and thank him for his years of maximum rock! However, we are so excited to announce that after an extensive audition process, our good friend Grant Brooks is the new drummer for Fozzy! We are stoked to unleash the pure energy and talent that Grant brings to the band and we are ready to explode in 2022…as we look forward to the biggest year in our history! Love you guys and see you soon!”
COMBAT SPORTS
TMZ.com

Infamous Hollywood Madam Jody 'Babydol' Gibson Dead at 64

Jody "Babydol" Gibson -- a former madam who operated a massive network of prostitutes in Hollywood throughout the '80s and '90s -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops got a call Sunday from a family member and responded to Jody's Yucca Valley home around 11 AM, and she was pronounced dead on the scene. We're told she appears to have died in her sleep, and no foul play is suspected.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Gets Cooked Over New Photo: "Gotta Stop Painting That Damn Beard"

The internet remains undefeated. A few short months after Fat Joe's beard stole the show during Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather's fight, the rapper is trending again. This time, people are talking about a new photo as hundreds of fans believe that Joe either painted his beard on or used a permanent marker to get the look.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough dons daring chainmail top for uplifting post

Julianne Hough left fans stunned as she entered the new year with a sensational set of pictures and an uplifting message to match. The dancer took to Instagram to post a collection of nine polaroid-style shots of herself in a pair of denim jeans and a see-through chainmail top. The...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Slimmer’s WWE Day 1 Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE Day 1 Report. We are LIVE at State Farm Arena in beautiful Atlanta, Georgia on this New Year’s Day. We have late-breaking news that Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19, so Brock Lesnar has been added to the WWE Championship match main event. Tonight’s PPV Kickoff Show on Peacock & WWE Network panelists are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card and then head to a video package for Edge vs. The Miz. Next up is a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan followed by a backstage interview with the New Day. King Woods issues a proclamation that he and Sir Kofi will defeat the Usos to once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. We head to a video package for Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss and then get ready for the Kickoff Show match.
WWE
Ok Magazine

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Plan 'Over The Top' Wedding Ceremony: 'The Idea Is To Stream Their Love Story'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are gearing up for their walk down the aisle, and their uber-romantic plans for the big day may have guests rolling their eyes. The Poosh founder, 42, “has hired a writer and a videographer to re-create all the magical moments of their time together,” spills an insider, who says the pair had a personal photographer following them around even before going Insta official with their relationship last February.
RELATIONSHIPS
elpasoinc.com

‘Bob ♥ Abishola’ Star Bayo Akinfemi Tackles Directing in First Look (PHOTOS)

‘s getting some special direction from one of its own as series regular Bayo Akinfemi steps behind the camera for the show’s January 3 episode, “Tunde123,” on CBS. The actor who is known for playing Goodwin, the manager of MaxDot sock warehouse in the show is making his U.S. directorial debut with this new role on the show. Akinfemi also takes on the role of Yoruba language consultant and fills many other positions behind the scenes.
MOVIES
iheart.com

New "Boneless Beard" Trend For Men Has Women Confused

This is a new one... a "Boneless Beard"? This guy decided to get creative with his beard and trim out the innards just to leave an outlined beard on his face.. What do you think about this? Fellas would you try it, ladies would you be okay with your man rocking this look?
BEAUTY & FASHION

