GCW President Brett Lauderdale Doesn’t Want The Company To Get A TV Show

By Joseph Lee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), GCW President Brett Lauderdale said that he didn’t want his company to get a TV show as he wants the brand to remain “authentic.” Here are highlights:. On if there is a plan to follow up the...

FITE TV Announces AEW Plus Price Increase

FITE TV subscribers to AEW Plus will be paying a little bit more going forward. FITE announced in an email to subscribers (per Wrestling Inc) that the price for AEW Plus, which provides access to AEW Rampage, Dark, and more, will go up $2 to $6.99. While the price will...
TVLine Items: Bones' American Idol Exit Confirmed, Queer Eye Trailer and More

Bobby Bones, who been MIA from American Idol Season 20 promos thus far, has confirmed that his four-year run as the reality-TV juggernaut’s in-house mentor has come to an end. “My contract with my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones somewhat-cryptically shared during a recent Instagram AMA. “Love Idol, BTW. Was a great 4 years.” Bones shared zero details on his new commitment (“The network hasn’t even announced the show yet”), other than to say, “As soon as I can say [why I was in Costa Rica], I will…. But it’s a really good show.” Bones this Friday night co-hosted CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, with ET‘s Rachel Smith. American Idol launches its milestone 20th season (and fifth on ABC) on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8/7c. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Real Time With Bill Maher will return for Season 20 on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10/9c on HBO. * Peacock’s six-part sports documentary Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure will debut its first two episodes on Thursday, Jan. 6. Watch a trailer here. * Netflix has released a trailer for Queer Eye Season 6, premiering Friday, Dec. 31: Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?
Attendance Revealed For WWE Day 1

WWE Day 1 played to a sold-out audience, as the final attendance numbers revealed. On last night’s PPV, Michael Cole announced an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event. The State Farm Arena noted on Twitter that the show sold out, writing:. “ATLANTA!! Thank you for a sold out...
3 Million Peacock Subscribers Reportedly Watched WWE Content

According to a new report, over 3 million subscribers to Peacock watched WWE content since the content moved to the service last March. Puck reports that since the WWE Network moved to Peacock in the US, 1 million of the Network’s 1.1 million subscribers converted to the new streaming service.
Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame with 1980s sci-fi series before becoming infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame in a 1980s sci-fi series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. Igor Bogdanoff today died of coronavirus, six days after his twin brother Grichka passed away...
Betty White's Agent Jeff Witjas Reveals She 'Promised' Him She Would 'Live Until 100,' Details Last Few Years Of The Actress' Life

Betty White knew how loved she was before her passing. As previously reported by OK!, the actress passed away on Friday, December 31, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. According to a statement shared by LAPD on Twitter, a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of death was natural, and there was no evidence of foul play.
Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
Carrie Underwood makes surprise appearance on ﻿’Cobra Kai’

Carrie Underwood fans watching season four of Cobra Kai got a surprise when the new episodes dropped on New Years Eve. In episode nine of the Netflix series, the country superstar makes a guest appearance at the All-Valley Karate Championship, where all the loco dojos are competing. She performs a rendition of Survivor‘s “The Moment of Truth” that is featured in the original Karate Kid film.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Andrade, Riho, Jay Lethal and more are set for action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 7:00 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following lineup:. * The Dark Order (Alex...
NXT New Year’s Evil To Run With Limited Commercials

This week’s New Year’s Evil episode of NXT will run with only limited commercial interruptions, according to a new report. Andrew Zarian reports that there will be limited ad breaks for Tuesday’s show, similar to what they have done with specials over the past year. The lineup...
Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
The Weeknd announces new album Dawn FM featuring Jim Carrey will arrive this week

The Weeknd has announced that his new album – titled Dawn FM – will be released on Friday (7 January).The pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, shared a Twitter post today (3 January) captioned: “new album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for the forthcoming release of “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.Tyler the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and The Weeknd’s frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never all feature on the record.Most surprisingly, the comedian Jim Carrey will also appear on the album. It is not yet...
Peacemaker’s Los Angeles Premiere Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Omicron Rise

The rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has caused Peacemaker to cancel its big LA premiere. Deadline reports that HBO Max has cancelled the red carpet premiere event that was scheduled for January 8th due to the variant’s surge. The cancellation was decided on before the holidays and was done out of caution.
