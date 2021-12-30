Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can’t get over her

Hollywood, along with the world at large, is mourning the loss of Betty White, the legendary performer and comedian who delighted generations of fans.
White, known for memorable performances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to witty stand-up comedy routines and charming talk show appearances, died early Friday at the age of 99, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter.
“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared with People magazine in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so...
