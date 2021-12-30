ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can’t get over her

By CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Betty White says Ryan Reynolds just can’t quit her. The two starred in the 2009 movie “The Proposal,” and ever since Reynolds has been publicly calling White his “ex-girlfriend.”. The iconic actress...

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
Hugh Jackman has reacted to a giant Ryan Reynolds billboard that has been put up near his house.The two actors have engaged in a playful rivalry over the years, exchanging playful digs at one another’s films over social media.Jackman used Twitter to air his grievances over a billboard of Reynolds that was put up near his New York City home.The Wolverine star shared a video he had taken of the poster, which promotes Reynolds’s newly released Netflix film Red Notice.In the brief clip, Jackman can be heard saying: “Wow. Wow, Ryan… I see. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Could have put...
Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
Thank you for being a friend. Ryan Reynolds mourned the loss of his friend Betty White upon the news of her death at 99, saying “The world looks different now.”. Ryan Reynolds, 45, shared a heartfelt message on Dec. 31 after news his pal Betty White had passed away at 99. The actor tweeted, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
Days after news broke about Betty White’s passing, new details have been released. White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People magazine that she “died peacefully in her sleep” on Friday. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, White’s death “appears to be natural cause of death with...
Ryan Reynolds is one of the world’s biggest movie stars, known for Deadpool, Free Guy and Netflix hit Red Notice. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that he gets recognised everywhere he goes. In fact, his local pizza place has been under the impression that he’s Ben Affleck for years…
Hollywood, along with the world at large, is mourning the loss of Betty White, the legendary performer and comedian who delighted generations of fans. White, known for memorable performances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, in addition to witty stand-up comedy routines and charming talk show appearances, died early Friday at the age of 99, her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas shared with People magazine in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so...
