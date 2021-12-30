New Year’s traditions from around the world

New Year’s Eve fireworks displays from around the world. Thousands of years ago—the second century B.C., to be precise—folks in Liuyang, China began using the precursor to modern-day fireworks. People would throw sticks of bamboo into a fire, believing the subsequent explosion (caused by overheated air pockets) warded off evil spirits. Thousands of years later, a Chinese scientist improved upon these rudimentary explosives by combining several substances to create the first gunpowder. The powder was then stuffed inside bamboo stalks or paper tubes to create louder, more effective explosions.

