ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings return to action vs. Capitals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3VpT_0dZEIHX200

The Washington Capitals were thrilled just to get back to playing hockey on Wednesday. Winning was a nice bonus and the Metropolitan Division leaders will try to keep that momentum going in Detroit on Friday.

The Red Wings know the idle feeling all too well.

The Caps hadn’t played in 10 days after three of their contests were postponed. They gave up three second-period goals but recovered for a 5-3 victory over Nashville.

“Even though we had the dud in the second (period), everything felt a little bit different than it has this year,” defenseman John Carlson said. “There was a lot to be excited about coming home, coming off the layoff.”

Carlson led the way with a goal and three assists. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the go-ahead goal in the third period in a short-handed situation.

“I didn’t mind the last seven or eight minutes of the second period,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “They got some looks at the beginning of the second and they capitalized. … I thought we did a good job of getting our composure toward the second half of the second period, and I thought we played a really smart and strong third period.”

Washington had six players in the league’s COVID-19 protocol, but its top four centers were all in action for the first time. Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom cleared protocol during the layoff. Defenseman Alexander Alexeyev, their 2018 first-round pick, made his NHL debut.

“Defensively, I thought we were really good,” Laviolette said. “We had guys jumping in, and I thought they contributed in a positive way.”

The Red Wings have been off since Dec. 18 due to COVID-19 issues. They were supposed to play the New York Islanders on Wednesday but the lack of available players for both sides led to Detroit’s fourth consecutive postponement.

In their last game, the Red Wings downed the New Jersey Devils at home 5-2 as Dylan Larkin recorded his first career hat trick. Tyler Bertuzzi had the other two Detroit goals. But there’s bound to be some rust as the Wings return to the regular schedule.

“It’s unfortunate,” No. 1 goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic said. “At this point we just kind of want to play games.”

Nedeljkovic cleared protocols this week and practiced on Tuesday. The Red Wings are hopeful of having most of their players back in action. NHL rookie points leader Lucas Raymond cleared protocol and can return to action, although defenseman Nick Leddy won’t be eligible to come off the list by Friday.

The Red Wings don’t want any more postponements after learning Wednesday’s game was off prior to boarding the plane for New York.

“I was disappointed,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “I’m happy for the guys who would have missed the game so they now don’t have to miss the game, but I want to play and get going. We’re all anxious to play again. (But) we all understand these are tough times and we just have to work through them.”

This will be the rubber match of the three-game season series. Detroit won in Washington 3-2 as Larkin scored an overtime goal. The Capitals won on Detroit’s home ice 2-0 on Nov. 11 as goalie Zach Fucale posted a shutout in his NHL debut.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins Focus: Odds, Preview For Boston’s Games Vs. Sabres, Red Wings

After what has felt like an eternity, the Bruins get back to game action Saturday afternoon. Boston hosts the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden for some New Year’s Day matinee hockey. COVID-19 forced the NHL to postpone several games and go into the holiday break sooner than anticipated. The...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Dean Evason
Person
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Person
Jeff Blashill
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Bruins - Preview, How to Watch

One game since the stoppage down in which the Wings had a decent showing but ultimately couldn’t keep up with and couldn’t score against a skilled Washington team. Things aren’t going to get any easier today as Detroit welcomes what is simultaneously an overall better-rested team and also the more-tired team.
NHL
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Plays Consistent, Gets Win For Bruins Vs. Red Wings

Jeremy Swayman had a solid showing in his first game back. The Boston Bruins scored a second win in their back-to-back weekend games as they defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 on Sunday afternoon. Swayman got the starting nod after Linus Ullmark started the first game of the back-to-back. The...
NHL
FanSided

Capitals blast past Red Wings to end 2021 with a bang

The Washington Capitals ended 2021 on a high note with a 3-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. A win like this will make the Caps hot n ready for 2022. OK I’ll stop with the jokes there. The first period was scoreless as the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#Metropolitan Division#The Red Wings#Caps#The New Jersey Devils
skornorth.com

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ revenge week capped by return of Marc-Andre Fleury

There will be handshakes and hugs, probably a few chirps, and plenty of memories shared during Revenge Week at T-Mobile Arena. But don’t expect the Golden Knights to get too sentimental when some of the franchise’s most popular players and its first coach return to their onetime home.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
UPI News

Ice will be heated for outdoor NHL Winter Classic

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The weather is expected to be so cold for Saturday's National Hockey League's outdoor Winter Classic that the ice will have to be heated. The Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues are to compete at 7 p.m. EST at Target Field in Minneapolis, where the day's high temperature is expected to reach -2 degrees F, with a wind-chill factor of about -20 degrees.
NHL
inquirer.com

Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

8 resolutions for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022, including forging an identity and giving the fans a reason to come back

Chicago Blackhawks coach Derek King is not sure if he has a goal that merits being labeled a New Year’s resolution. “I’ve said, OK, I’m going to only have one glass of red wine a night, not two, or I’m going to drop 10 pounds, so I don’t have to buy new suits or what have you,” he said. “But I don’t really have anything.” As far as he’s concerned, the Hawks don’t need to reinvent themselves in ...
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

33K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy