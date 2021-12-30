19-year-old Yousef Alsudani dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)

On Saturday, 26-year-old Dylan Descoteaux, of Pasco, died following a rollover crash in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at 2 AM in Kennewick where State Route 240 and 395 intersect. The preliminary investigation revealed that Descoteaux was traveling eastbound on 240 and was approaching SR 395 and the Blue Bridge when he failed to maintain control of his Ford Taurus. Just then, the car swerved off the roadway and overturned.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO