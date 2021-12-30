ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

19-year-old Yousef Alsudani dead after a multi-vehicle accident in Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)

 4 days ago

On Wednesday night, 19-year-old Yousef Alsudani lost his life following a crash involving a semi-truck in Dearborn.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of eastbound Ford Road near Maple at about 7 p.m. after getting reports of a multi-vehicle wreck. The early reports revealed that a Buick sedan, driven by Yousef Alsudani, from Dearborn, was heading east on Ford Road, when the car sideswiped a semi-truck and then a Toyota sedan before flipping onto its roof [...]

December 30, 2021

