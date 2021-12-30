ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Russia sets another monthly record for virus-linked death

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHQ5I_0dZEID0800

More than 87,500 people with COVID-19 died in Russia in November, the highest montly tally since the start of the pandemic, the state statistics agency reported Thursday.

A report by Rosstat brought the overall number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 to nearly 626,000 — more than twice the widely-cited toll reported by Russia’s state coronavirus task force to date. Rosstat uses broader criteria in its tallying system compared to the task force.

According to the Rosstat report, 71,187 deaths were caused directly by confirmed COVID-19, 8,939 deaths were likely caused by the virus but it wasn't confirmed by a test, in 1,477 cases the virus significantly exacerbated fatal complications of other diseases and 5,924 people tested positive for the virus but died of other causes.

The surge came amid low vaccination rates and poor compliance with coronavirus restrictions. Just 51% of Russia’s nearly 146 million people have been fully vaccinated, even though the country approved a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine — Sputnik V — months before most of the world.

Russia in recent months has faced a tide of contagion with record numbers of infections and deaths. The situation has improved over the past few weeks, but the authorities are now bracing up for a new wave of infection caused by the omicron variant.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads the state coronavirus task force, said Thursday that Russia’s overall mortality grew by 17% in November over year, a growth she said was due to COVID-19.

Russia on Friday reported 21,073 new cases and 926 deaths. The coronavirus task force has reported a total of nearly 10.5 million confirmed infections and 307,948 deaths in the pandemic — the number more than twice lower than that reported by the state statistics agency.

Russian officials have ascribed the differences in reporting death tallies to the fact that the task force only includes deaths for which COVID-19 was the main cause, and uses data from medical facilities. Rosstat uses broader criteria for counting virus-related deaths and takes its numbers from civil registry offices where registering a death is finalized.

Russia's population shrank by about 945,100 in January-November and the decline could top 1 million this year.

___

Follow all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

South Korea sets record for Covid deaths amid soaring infections

South Korea set a new record for Covid-19 deaths on Thursday as officials warned that the highly transmissible Omicron variant could soon become the dominant strain. In recent weeks, South Korea has been grappling with soaring infections and deaths after it significantly relaxed restrictions in early November as part of efforts to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

India begins vaccinating teens to arrest surge of Covid infections stoked by Omicron

On Monday, India started its vaccination drive for teens aged 15 to 18 even as the country grappled with a spike in Covid cases driven by the Omicron variant in several states.Many state governments have reinstated restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.The health ministry data said that over 1.6 million teens between the ages of 15 to 18 received their first Covid shots.So far, according to the data from the government’s vaccination portal, CoWin, âânearly 2.7 million teenagers have registered for their vaccine shots.On Monday, India reported 33,750 new Covid cases and 123 deaths over the past 24...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatyana Golikova
BBC

Covid-19: Nisra records drop in virus-related deaths

There has been a fall in the number of Covid-19-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland. The government statistics agency, Nisra, said in the week up to 17 December, the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 35 people - four fewer than the previous week. It brings the total...
WORLD
AOL Corp

Texas' Harris County records its first death linked to Omicron variant

(Reuters) - Texas' Harris County on Monday reported its first death related to the Omicron COVID-19 variant, a man who was unvaccinated, the county health department said. It is believed to be the first known recorded Omicron death in the United States, ABC News reported. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Russian
The Independent

India vaccinates teens aged 15 to 18 as virus cases rise

Indian health authorities Monday began vaccinating teens in the age group of 15 to 18, as more states started to enforce tighter restrictions to arrest a new surge stoked by the infectious omicron variant.State governments across India administered doses at schools, hospitals and through special vaccination sites amid a rapid rise in coronavirus infections, particularly in the country’s densely populated cities.Data from the health ministry showed India confirmed over 33,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Deaths increased by 123, bringing the total to nearly 482,000.Authorities are saying that even as cases have started to rise rapidly,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Angst over China, Russia lessens chance of US nuke changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The U.S. Is Naive About Russia. Ukraine Can’t Afford to Be.

Children twirled around a skating rink just outside the president’s office in central Kyiv last week, while tourists took pictures of themselves in front of onion-domed, snow-dusted churches. The stores were full of people shopping for the New Year’s holiday and Orthodox Christmas, just as they always are at this time of year. The airports were crowded.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

413K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy