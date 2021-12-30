Armed standoff at Pflugerville home ends with one man arrested, 3 relatives released

An hourslong standoff with police in a Pflugerville neighborhood Thursday morning ended in the arrest of a 42-year-old man and the release of three of his relatives.

Michael Benford, 42, was arrested on pending charges of unlawful restraint and aggravated assault/family violence and taken to Travis County Jail, police said.

During the standoff, police were able to safely remove the three relatives from inside the house in the 21300 block of Byerly Turk Drive in Pflugerville, a statement from police said.

Officers had been alerted about the standoff at 7:34 a.m. and had put the Pflugerville neighborhood where the standoff occurred under a shelter-in-place alert.

But after Benford's arrest, that order was lifted for residents in the area of Byerly Turk Drive, Secretariat Ridge Lane, St. Leger Street and Darley Arabian Drive, said Teri Toledo, a Pflugerville spokeswoman.

Personnel from the Williamson County constable's office, the Travis County sheriff's office and Pflugerville police responded to the scene.

