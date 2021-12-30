ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1,280 JetBlue flights canceled through mid-January due to omicron

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Flights canceled FILE PHOTO: JetBlue has canceled about 1,280 flights into the next year. (Markus Mainka/Getty Images)

The COVID-19 omicron variant is impacting travel plans into the new year.

JetBlue announced Thursday that it is cutting about 1,280 flights from its schedule through Jan. 13, Reuters reported.

The reason given is staffing issues because of the ongoing omicron outbreak.

“We expect the number of COVID cases in the northeast – where most of our crew members are based – to continue to surge for the next week or two,” JetBlue said in an email to Reuters. “This means there is a high likelihood of additional cancellations until case counts start to come down.”

CNN reported that JetBlue had canceled 17% of flights Thursday and another 4% were delayed.

