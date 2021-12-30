ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caltrans urges drivers to avoid travel to Sierra Nevada mountains

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
 5 days ago
Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin is urging motorists to avoid non-essential mountain travel until weather conditions improve. Caltrans has closed 45 state highways since Dec. 24 due to record snowfall in the Sierra Nevada. While Caltrans has reopened 29 highways – including Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 50, the main gateways to Lake Tahoe – roadway conditions remain challenging with extensive delays and chain controls in effect.

“The safety of the traveling public is always Caltrans’ top priority,” said Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin. “Please avoid traveling to the Sierra unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel, make sure you’re prepared.”

Under the direction of Governor Gavin Newsom, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) has activated the State Operations Center to monitor storm conditions and coordinate all necessary assistance. Caltrans is coordinating with CalOES, the California Highway Patrol, local law enforcement, the Nevada Department of Transportation and the National Weather Service to respond to changing conditions and keep roadways safe for travel.

In response to the record snowfall, Caltrans has redirected all available crews into the mountains to reopen roadways, bringing operators from as far away as the Bay Area to assist. The department has 1,350 field staff clearing mountain highways, working 24/7 in 12-hour shifts, and has deployed more than 600 snowplows statewide.

Caltrans has recorded more than $22 million in storm damage to state highways during the current winter storm, not including snow and fallen tree removal costs. Hundreds of trees have fallen onto highways, slowing the snow removal process.

Caltrans shared the following safety tips for motorists who must travel to the mountains:

  • Before heading out, check Caltrans QuickMap for the latest road closure and chain control information.
  • Carry chains and be ready for winter driving conditions.
  • Make sure your vehicle is in good working order by checking your brakes, wipers, antifreeze, heaters, and exhaust systems before you leave.
  • Do not try to go around highway closures by using secondary roads.

And when you’re on the road, please remember:

  • Slow down and Be Work Zone Alert as Caltrans crews, California Highway Patrol officers, and other emergency responders are out trying to help control traffic and clear the roads.
  • “Don’t Crowd the Plow” – tailgating or trying to go around snowplows can result in potentially dangerous situations.
  • Have an emergency kit in your vehicle that includes blankets, water, food, a shovel, gloves, a flashlight, and sand or kitty litter to provide traction in case your vehicle becomes stuck.
  • Bring cash in case power is unavailable for credit card transactions.
  • Keep your phone charged in case you need it in an emergency.

Sunny skies in the forecast this week for North County

Monday’s forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 56. – Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Atascadero, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 56-degrees, but Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see slightly higher daytime temperatures in the mid-60s.
ATASCADERO, CA
Agreement reached for Oceano Dunes operations during lawsuit

Nonprofit’s lawsuit currently being decided by court. – On Friday, South County nonprofit the Friends of Oceano Dunes reached an agreement with California State Parks to prevent the closure of Oceano Dunes SVRA and Pier Avenue while the a case against the California Coastal Commission was being decided by the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.
OCEANO, CA
Highway 1 on Big Sur Coast to remain closed for emergency repairs

Despite 12 inches of rain in 24 hours at some of the peaks, most portions of Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast fared well during the recent rain event. – Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast will remain closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County (44.6 miles) while emergency rockfall and debris removal take place.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
City shares safety tips for upcoming stormy weather

Over two inches of rain expected today and into tomorrow. – A rainstorm is being predicted for the first part of this week, with the potential for heavy winds and rain. Residents are being advised to take extra care while driving, and to watch for flooded streets as well as for possible downed limbs and trees.
ATASCADERO, CA
Prescribed burn happening in Creston today

Burning will occur today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on East side of Highway 229. – Beginning today, burning of hazardous vegetation will occur along the East side of Highway 229 between Hwy 58 and the town of Creston. This burn will be done in cooperation with the SLO County Fire Safe Council, SLO County APCD, the National Weather Service, the California Air Resources Board, and local landowners.
CRESTON, CA
