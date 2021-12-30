ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Teen shot and killed last night in southwest Bakersfield identified

By Mason Rockfellow
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f6MfQ_0dZEHWUU00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The teen shot and killed on Olmo Court in southwest Bakersfield Wednesday night has been identified.

The teen has been identified as Gerald Anthony Davis Jr., 17, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called out for reports of a shooting on Olmo Court near Cardiff Avenue in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived they found three victims, including Davis with gunshot wounds at a residence. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the 137 confirmed homicide in Kern County this year, according to the 17 News Homicide Tracker .

Related
KGET

Delano K-9 in stable condition after New Year’s Day shooting, KCSO says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano police dog shot during a standoff Saturday is in stable condition at a veterinary hospital, according to sheriff’s officials. The K-9, named Axel, was shot in McFarland by a suspect who refused to leave his vehicle after leading law enforcement on a chase, officials said. That man, Eduardo Figueroa, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano police K9 wounded in standoff

WARNING: Video in the story may be disturbing to some viewers. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caught on video, an officer involved shooting leaves a local police dog wounded and leaves a long list of questions about what happened. At the top of that list, what happened to the suspect who was the target of barrage […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

A portion of Buck Owens’ stolen guitar located: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of the stolen Buck Owens guitar was located in an abandoned building in downtown Bakersfield on Friday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 31, a piece of the guitar was found in the 2700 block of O Street, near Golden State Avenue, according to KCSO. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

McFarland man hit by train identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A McFarland man who was struck and killed by a train over the weekend has been identified. Danny Alvarez Jr., 30, died when hit New Year’s Day by a train at Highway 43 and Pond Road, according to coroner’s officials.
MCFARLAND, CA
Kern County, CA
Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Delano PD K9 Axel wounded in McFarland shootout

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department identified a K9 that was shot and wounded in a shooting Saturday night in McFarland. In a Facebook post, the department said K9 Axel was shot multiple times by a pursuit suspect. McFarland police requested the Delano K9 unit following a pursuit that ended at San Lucas […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

DNA, witnesses connect homeless man to deaths of 2 women: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two women, their deaths occurring eight months apart, suffered similar grisly injuries including deep cuts to the head, severe bruising to the face and broken bones. Their bodies were located within a short walking distance of each other. Each was homeless. And each had dated Adrian Chavez. Multiple people — including […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Person
Anthony Davis
KGET

Woman charged with kidnapping said name was ‘DEA 123,’ gave other bizarre answers: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When asked who owned the car she allegedly stole with a 2-year-old in the backseat, Melissa Peterson said, “It’s spider webs,” according to court documents. When asked her name, Peterson responded, “DEA 123,” the documents say. And when asked where she was headed, she told deputies “the department of federal buildings” […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Unregistered gun, high-capacity magazines found in Rosamond domestic violence investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle searched conducted in connection with a Rosamond domestic violence investigation turned up a loaded unregistered handgun and two high-capacity magazines, according to sheriff’s officials. Cameron Perry, the Lancaster man in whose vehicle the weapon was found, is prohibited from owning firearms and was arrested on suspicion of possession of […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Woman convicted of killing newborn son withdraws insanity plea

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Shafter woman convicted of murder and assault in the 2015 death of her newborn son faces 25 years to life in prison after withdrawing her insanity plea. Elvira Farias, 32, withdrew her plea Monday and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 1, according to prosecutors. If she hadn’t withdrawn the insanity […]
SHAFTER, CA
#Shooting#Olmo Court#17 News#News Homicide Tracker#Kget 17
KGET

Boy, 15, missing and considered at risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy who went missing Friday and had been making suicidal statements, according to Bakersfield Police Department. Antonio Gutierrez was last seen in the 9000 block of Pineridge Way in west Bakersfield, police said. He’s described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, brown […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian struck and killed by train northwest of McFarland

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Saturday northwest of McFarland. The incident happened near Highway 43 and Pond Road and was reported at about 1:22 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol. Video showed passengers getting off the commuter train with their luggage. The investigation is ongoing.
MCFARLAND, CA
KGET

Vehicle engulfed in flames after collision east of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on the General Beale Road offramp at Highway 58 left a person in critical condition and a car fully engulfed in flames, according to California Highway Patrol. A car collided with a big rig and overturned down an embankment, catching fire, according to CHP. The crash was reported at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Teen arrested for alleged Valley Plaza robbery and carjacking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a teen for two alleged armed robberies, gun charges and a carjacking this week in Bakersfield. Officials said officers arrested the 17-year-old boy Thursday following a report of an armed robbery in the parking lot at the Valley Plaza mall. Bakersfield police said officers found the teen in a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Pipe bombs found in vehicle parked at Ridgecrest Fastrip, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested after police found pipe bombs in a vehicle parked at a Ridgecrest convenience store, prompting an evacuation of the business and surrounding area, authorities said. Officers contacted Amanda Dollman, 25, and Junior Galang, 26, both of Ridgecrest, at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday at the Fastrip on South […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police ask for help in search of missing 14-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to find a 14-year-old last seen on Monday in south Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Jayden Denison. The Bakersfield Police Department provided a photo of Denison and described her as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds, with short blonde hair and blue eyes. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
