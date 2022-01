The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along reports.”. Police were dispatched to the listed location in response to a domestic disturbance being broadcasted on Facebook live. Police met with complainant who stated her ex-boyfriend was refusing to leave her apartment prior to police arrival. She stated she and her ex-boyfriend were arguing because he had moved an item in her apartment and he disrespected her to a child. She stated he choked her, bit her finger, and scratched her face. I observed a small scratch on her forehead and a small scratch on her finger. I did not observe any marks on her neck, or any signs of strangulation having occurred. She stated she did not wish to prosecute him for scratching her.

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO