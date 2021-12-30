Chef's Quick Tip: Mulled Wine
In today's Chef's Quick Tip, Sandra Guibord from Sandra's Wine Life shows Tina Redwine how to make mulled wine or cider.
Ingredients:
- Two bottles of medium bodied red wine
- Crock-Pot
- Optional: apple cider for non-alcoholic version
- Two Clementines
- Eight whole cloves
- 4 tablespoons of ginger spice (or sliced up fresh ginger)
- Quarter-cup of honey
- Two cinnamon sticks
- Cup of brown sugar
If you don't have a Crock-Pot, you can use a nice, big size pot and just keep it on low for an hour and a half.
Recipe:
- Add red wine into Crock-Pot(or apple cider)
- Put two sliced up clementines in Crock-Pot
- Add eight whole cloves
- Add 4 tablespoons of ginger spice
- Add a quarter-cup of honey
- Add a cup of brown sugar
- Add two cinnamon sticks
Enjoy!
