Chef's Quick Tip: Mulled Wine

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

In today's Chef's Quick Tip, Sandra Guibord from Sandra's Wine Life shows Tina Redwine how to make mulled wine or cider.

Ingredients:

  • Two bottles of medium bodied red wine
  • Crock-Pot
  • Optional: apple cider for non-alcoholic version
  • Two Clementines
  • Eight whole cloves
  • 4 tablespoons of ginger spice (or sliced up fresh ginger)
  • Quarter-cup of honey
  • Two cinnamon sticks
  • Cup of brown sugar


If you don't have a Crock-Pot, you can use a nice, big size pot and just keep it on low for an hour and a half.


Recipe:

  • Add red wine into Crock-Pot(or apple cider)
  • Put two sliced up clementines in Crock-Pot
  • Add eight whole cloves
  • Add 4 tablespoons of ginger spice
  • Add a quarter-cup of honey
  • Add a cup of brown sugar
  • Add two cinnamon sticks


Enjoy!

