Communication and vigilance are how schools are navigating the stresses that have been brought upon students during this school year. Not only have the students been dealing with changes in their school settings brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have had recent anxiety brought about by the school shooting in Oxford about three weeks ago, a threat made against a dance at Tecumseh High School, reports of copycat threats at other schools in southeastern Michigan and a nationwide threat that circulated on the social media platform TikTok.

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO